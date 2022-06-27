Lion City Sailors vs Young Lions prediction, preview, team news and more | Singapore Premier League 2022

Runaway leaders Lion City Sailors will take on the bottom-ranked Young Lions in Singapore Premier League action on Wednesday.

The hosts are three points clear at the top and will look to bounce back immediately following their 2-1 defeat to second-placed Albirex last weekend. The defeat snapped their five-match winning run in the division.

The visitors will face an uphill task as they take on Lion City. The Young Lions have won just once in 10 outings so far in the division, with that win coming five games ago.

Lion City Sailors vs Young Lions Head-to-Head

The two outfits have squared off against each other on 23 occasions so far, across competitions. The hosts have an undeniable edge in the fixture, with 17 of these games going their way. The visitors have only one win to their name, which came back in 2019 Singapore Premier League action.

The last time they met each other, it was Lion City who thumped the visitors 4-0.

Lion City Sailors form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Young Lions form guide: D-L-D-L-W

Lion City Sailors vs Young Lions Team News

Lion City Sailors

Saifullah Akbar and Shin-wook Kim are unavailable due to fitness concerns.

Injuries: Saifullah Akbar, Shin-wook Kim

Suspension: None

Young Lions

Cesinha and Jae-hyun Go will not be available for selection due to their respective injuries. Apart from that, they have no other injury concerns or suspensions.

Injuries: Cesinha, Jae-hyun Go

Suspension: None

Lion City Sailors vs Young Lions Predicted XI

Lion City Sailors Predicted XI (5-4-1): Hassan Sunny (GK); Iqram Rifqi, Pedro Henrique, Hariss Harun, Amirul Azmi, Tajeli Salamat; Maxime Lestienne, Lopes Diego, Shahdan bin Sulaiman, Faris Ramli; Ui-young Song

Young Lions Predicted XI (3-4-3): Raheem Iqbal (GK); Irfan Mohammad, Tae-Wook Jeong, Hamiz Alza, Keita Suzuki, Bruno Lamas, Jin-Yong Lee, Jae-Won Hwang, Feroz Jamal, Zeca, Chi-In Jong

Lion City Sailors vs Young Lions Prediction

The hosts have an undeniable edge in this fixture given their overall form and history in this match-up.

The visitors will have a tall task on their hands as they are in desperate need of points. They are already six points off their nearest neighbours Geylang International and will have to be at their best to salvage a result from this encounter.

A victory for Lion City is on the cards.

Prediction: Lion City Sailors 3-1 Young Lions

