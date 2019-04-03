×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo: Age does not stop them being catalysts of their clubs' fortunes

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Feature
93   //    03 Apr 2019, 17:16 IST

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are not done just yet.
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are not done just yet.

With yet another goal from a stunning free-kick in a dramatic 4-4 draw against 17th placed Villareal in La Liga, FC Barcelona's talismanic forward, Lionel Messi has surpassed the goalscoring record in the top five European leagues set by his counterpart, Cristiano Ronaldo. The Juventus forward has scored 414 league goals throughout his career in Premier League, La Liga and Serie A. On the other hand, the Argentine sharpshooter has now scored 415 league goals in La Liga itself.

Since scoring his first league goal for the Catalans in 2004/05 season, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 415 La Liga goals over the years. This season, the Barcelona forward is leading the race for the European golden shoe with 32 league goals registered to his name, in the 28 appearances he has made so far.

On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo, who've spent time in three European leagues, starting with Manchester United and then spending nine seasons with Spanish giants, Real Madrid, before joining Serie A heavyweights, Juventus, last summer; has scored 414 league goals over the course. With 84 goals for the Red Devils, 311 goals for Los Blancos, and 19 goals for the Bianconerri, the Portuguese talisman is the second highest goal scorer in the history of the top-five European leagues - 1 goal behind demigod, Lionel Messi.

Similarly, the two greats are unparalleled on the European level, being two of the highest scorers in the history of the UEFA Champions League. However, the Portuguese prevail the Argentine in this sector; having scored 124 UCL goals compared to 108 goals scored by the Barcelona forward.

Despite being a 34-year-old, the former Real Madrid star is currently the second-highest scorer with 19 goals and 10 assists in the Serie A, while his 31-year-old analogue is leading the goalscoring chart in the Spanish league with 32 goals and 14 assists registered to his name.

The Juventus star, who've missed the last two Serie A games due to an injury sustained during the international break, is burning the candles at both ends to return for the crucial tie against Ajax Amsterdam. The Dutch outfit is amongst the top sides in the UCL contention, having already knocked out the defending champions, Real Madrid.

The never-ending Messi-Ronaldo debate isn't going to settle just yet. Despite their Ballon d'Or snub in 2018, the two footballing icons have shown no signs of stopping as they've been the stand-out players for their respective sides, FC Barcelona and Juventus, this season.

Praising the Barcelona talisman following their draw against Villareal, Ernesto Valverde said:

"Of course there is a Messi dependence, of course it exists, he is the best in the world,"
Advertisement

Both the iconic players have led their sides to a fascinating season until now. While Juventus and FC Barcelona are clear favourites for the league titles in their respective leagues, they're also in contention for the Champions League title. Both, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, almost single-handedly propelled their clubs into the quarter-finals as Cristiano Ronaldo struck a hat-trick against his former rivals, Atletico Madrid, while Lionel Messi scored a brace and set up another two against French outfit, Lyon.

With the crucial stage of the season at the doorstep, both the forwards would endeavour to claim the ultimate glory; the UEFA Champions League.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi
Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Football is a blessing from God.
4 things Lionel Messi must do to overtake Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Cristiano Ronaldo or Leo Messi? It's time we stop comparing and be grateful
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi UCL performance compared - Twitter Reactions
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Lionel Messi is far better than Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
The GOAT Debate: An open letter to the fans of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi in the Champions League and international tournaments
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could end up with over 700 goals in their club careers
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Former Manchester United president has his pick
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo Or Lionel Messi?
RELATED STORY
"Argentines are proud of Messi, but Cristiano Ronaldo is a Beast," says Maradona
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Quarter-finals
10 Apr LIV POR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Porto
10 Apr TOT MAN 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
11 Apr AJA JUV 12:30 AM Ajax vs Juventus
11 Apr MAN BAR 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Barcelona
17 Apr JUV AJA 12:30 AM Juventus vs Ajax
17 Apr BAR MAN 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Manchester United
18 Apr POR LIV 12:30 AM Porto vs Liverpool
18 Apr MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us