Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo share record for most goals in history of Europe's top five leagues

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
448   //    03 Apr 2019, 15:05 IST

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2014
FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2014

What's the story?

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo are the proud owners of yet another record in football. The talismanic duo now holds the joint record for the most league goals scored in the history of Europe's top five leagues.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona were held to a 4-4 draw against Villarreal on Tuesday night after squandering a two-goal lead in the first half.

Messi, together with Luis Suarez, emerged as the saviors for the team as the attacking duo scored a goal each to rescue a point for the Catalan giants.

Meanwhile, Juventus' 2-0 win over Cagliari was marred by racial controversy as teenager Moise Kean was abused by fans throughout the game.

Bonucci, who found the net during the clash, further aggravated the situation with comments suggesting the teenager should share the blame for his actions that led to the incident.

The heart of the matter

Messi's free-kick against Villarreal took his league goal tally to 414, equalling Ronaldo's record for most league goals in the history of Europe's top leagues.

Ronaldo netted 84 league goals during his time with Manchester United in the Premier League, 311 goals during his nine-year stint with Real Madrid and 19 in the Serie A with Juventus so far.

Both Barcelona and Juventus are at the top of their respective leagues this season, and both sides have also progressed to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

While Barcelona have been drawn to face Manchester United in the next stage of the competition, Juventus will lock horns with Ajax.

What's next?

Barcelona will next face second-placed Atletico Madrid in LaLiga on Saturday night. Meanwhile, Juventus will go head-to-head with AC Milan this weekend. With Ronaldo still out injured, the next set of matches present Messi with the golden opportunity to make the record his own.

