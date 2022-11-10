Lionel Messi back in PSG training after missing game against Lorient - Reports

Lionel Messi has returned to training with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after missing their 2-1 victory over FC Lorient on 6 November, as per L'Equipe.

The Argentine has been dealing with an issue with his Achilles tendon and sat out the win last weekend.

However, there is good news for PSG and Argentina fans, as he returned to team training with the Parisians on Thursday, 10 November.

Messi, 35, looks set to be part of the squad to face Auxerre on Sunday, 13 November.

It will be Christophe Galtier's side's last fixture before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Messi has been in scintillating form this season, scoring 12 goals and contributing 14 assists in 18 appearances across competitions.

The former Barcelona attacker will captain Argentina into the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. It will be his last appearance at the international tournament.

Meanwhile, Presnel Kimpembe has also returned to training after suffering from a problem with his Achilles tendon.

The French defender has made 10 appearances across competitions, helping PSG keep four clean sheets.

PSG are top of Ligue 1 with 12 wins and two draws in 14 league fixtures.

Galtier's side will head into the FIFA World Cup tournament break at the top of the table as they hold a five-point lead over second-placed Lens.

PSG forward Lionel Messi has three options next summer

Lionel Messi could return to Barca

Speculation continues to grow over Lionel Messi's future, with the Argentine's contract at the Parc des Princes expiring next summer.

French journalist Julien Laurens has told Sky Sports that Messi has three options to decide where his future lies come next season.

He said:

"There's three options and it's pretty clear and none of those options are more advanced than the others."

He continued,

"One is to stay in Paris and certainly the club are really hopeful that they can convince him to stay. This is the second season of his contract, there's a third year option in his contract that both parties have to trigger."

A potential return to Barcelona for the Argentine has also been mooted.

Messi left Camp Nou in 2021 when the Blaugrana were unable to afford a new contract for the attacker.

Laurens said:

"The second options is going back to Barcelona and (Barca president) Joan Laporta and his directors have been very vocal about the possibility of maybe bringing Lionel Messi back to the Camp Nou."

The third option Laurens has explained is Messi heading to the MLS with Inter Miami:

"The third one is MLS and Inter Miami. We know that he has a place in Miami and that he loves going there. There is no doubt that at some point he will play in MLS."

Laurens claims that the Argentine deems a move to the MLS perhaps a little premature, given that he is still performing at a top level.

