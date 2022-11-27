Lionel Messi breaks incredible Argentina record held by Gabriel Batistuta

Lionel Messi has added to his growing list of shattered records with Argentina following his sensational performance in the 2-0 victory over Mexico in the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament yesterday.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored the first and assisted the second of the Albiceleste's two goals against Mexico. By doing so, he increased his tally of goals for the national team in 2022 to 13, the highest any Argentina player has managed in a calendar year throughout their history.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi has scored 13 goals for Argentina in 2022, the most ever by an Argentine in a calendar year. The previous record, 12, was held by Lionel Messi and Gabriel Batistuta. Messi had scored 12 in 2012 for Argentina. Lionel Messi has scored 13 goals for Argentina in 2022, the most ever by an Argentine in a calendar year. The previous record, 12, was held by Lionel Messi and Gabriel Batistuta. Messi had scored 12 in 2012 for Argentina. 🇦🇷 https://t.co/5uYGavTgKL

Before reaching this feat, Lionel Messi shared the record for the most goals for Argentina in a calendar year with Gabriel Batistuta (12 goals). The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner initially bagged 12 strikes for the national team back in 2012 before finally earning his lone seat at the top of the rankings by scoring his 13th international strike of this year yesterday.

The Paris Saint-Germain maestro has managed to keep his nation's hopes of winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup alive with yesterday's progress. After losing their first game to Saudi Arabia 2-1, Argentina fans turned to the playmaker for salvation and he didn't disappoint.

Carrying the hopes of his nation on his shoulders, Messi delivered when it mattered the most. The 35-year-old opened the scoring for his side with a thunderous shot from outside the box yesterday before setting up Enzo Fernandez for the second goal that condemned Mexico to a 2-0 defeat.

Leo Messi 🔟 @WeAreMessi 🤍 🤍 What the win meant for the whole squad! What the win meant for the whole squad! 🇦🇷🤍🇦🇷🤍🇦🇷 https://t.co/99xTeJsLSv

As it stands, Lionel Scaloni's men occupy the second position in Group C with three points in two games. They will play their final group stage game against Poland next week and a victory in that encounter will secure their passage into the next round.

Lionel Messi and Argentina hungry for success at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Can Lionel Messi and his colleagues go all the way in the World Cup this time?

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar is going all out this year in what could be his final appearance at the World Cup. Through yesterday's performance, he reminded everyone of his true class and why his presence makes his nation one of the top candidates to win the competition.

His teammates also proved that they are more than ready for the task. Their outing versus Mexico wasn't an easy one but they were resolute, solid, and determined to earn the victory. Only time will tell if they can finally get the job done in Qatar.

Get Argentina vs Mexico live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group C in FIFA World Cup 2022? Argentina Poland Mexico Saudi Arabia 1225 votes