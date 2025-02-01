Lionel Messi came close to joining Chelsea in 2013 because of Adidas - Reports

Lionel Messi was reportedly close to joining Chelsea in the summer of 2013 due to Adidas' contribution to the potential deal. The Argentine megastar spent most of his senior career at Barcelona between 2004 and 2021.

During his years at Barcelona, Lionel Messi was linked to multiple clubs over transfers including Chelsea in 2013 and Manchester City in 2020. Yet, the Blaugrana legend ultimately remained loyal to his boyhood side until his departure in 2021. In 17 seasons, the Argentine won a club record 35 trophies with Barcelona, contributing 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 outings across competitions.

According to a 2013 report from Mundo Deportivo (h/t Daily Mail), Lionel Messi was close to joining Premier League giants Chelsea because of Adidas' contribution. The sporting apparel giants reportedly offered to pay half of his £210 million buy-out clause i.e. £105 million at Barcelona to fund his transfer to Chelsea.

The aforementioned report suggests that Adidas intended to ply him away from Barca and their archrivals, Nike, who are official sponsors of the Catalan side. Two other possible destinations for Messi were Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, both of whom were sponsored by Adidas.

Lionel Messi's relationship with Adidas began in 2006 when he famously shifted from Nike to sign for them. In 2017, the Argentine icon signed a lifetime contract with the sporting apparel company. Even if Adidas had paid half of his release clause, Chelsea would have had to pay another £105 million to make the deal possible.

However, despite Adidas's lucrative proposal, Lionel Messi's representatives made it clear to all parties that he did not have any plans of leaving Barcelona.

Lionel Messi wanted to move to Chelsea in 2014 after conversation with then coach Jose Mourinho: Reports

Lionel Messi's links to Chelsea did not diminish after Adidas' involvement in 2013. According to Sky Sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Argentine was tempted to move to Stamford Bridge once again in 2014 after a reported call with Jose Mourinho.

Messi's release clause at Barcelona was €250 million at that time and the Blues were ready to trigger it. They also offered to pay the Blaugrana superstar £50 million per season - a massive hike from his reported €20.5 million annually at Camp Nou. The Premier League giants agreed to get 70% of his image rights as well.

Di Marzio's report suggests that Lionel Messi had a video call with then-Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho at the Grand Hotel Calciomercato at that time. This convinced him to make the switch. The Argentine legend reportedly agreed to personal terms with the Blues as well.

The report also indicates that Messi's desire for a transfer stemmed from the tax evasion probe from the Spanish government against his family in 2013. However, the deal eventually collapsed after Messi's father, Jorge Messi got involved alongside his former teammate Deco.

Messi ended up staying at Barcelona until 2021. He left to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after Barca failed to renew his contract owing to financial woes. After two years in Paris, Messi moved to MLS side Inter Miami in 2023 where he currently plies his trade.

