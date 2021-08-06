Lionel Messi caught unaware by Barcelona's decision - Reports

The series of events regarding Lionel Messi and Barcelona that have transpired over the last 24 hours still seems like an impossibility. From reports confirming that Lionel Messi was close to signing a new contract with FC Barcelona, to him being released last night, a lot has changed in the world of football as we know it.

Barcelona released an official announcement moments after reports emerged indicating concerns over Lionel Messi's future.

ℹ️ FC Barcelona official statementhttps://t.co/QtVrA08wHz — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 5, 2021

The statement subsequently sent shockwaves around the world, and Lionel Messi's fans still seem to be struggling to digest the news. Barcelona have made it clear that as per the latest La Liga rules, retaining their premier superstar is not an option for them going forward.

Lionel Messi is still processing Barcelona's decision

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Blaugranes), the biggest takeaway from the incident is that the man, Lionel Messi, himself did not have any prior indication of the events that were about to follow so rapidly. The Argentine was reportedly sure to process a continuing agreement at the Camp Nou with a deal that promised five years.

The report claims that according to his inner circle, Messi is still in shock and has no plans to make an immediate statement to the public. The way Barcelona handled the whole situation has resulted in a full-blown backlash from the club's loyalists. A more concrete explanation from Barça president Joan Laporta is expected today.

The 34-year-old living legend has made his desire apparent, saying he does not want to leave before getting a chance to say his goodbyes to his and Barcelona's supporters. Lionel Messi has been one of the most loyal players in football, and it's a pity that he has to leave his boyhood club like this - a club where he has won as many as 34 major titles including 10 La Liga titles and 4 UEFA Champions League trophies.

Lionel Messi had just returned from Ibiza yesterday to commit to a five-year deal at Barcelona, with only minor specifics yet to be agreed upon. Lionel Messi was almost certain to re-join and reclaim his captain's armband, and his relatives claim that the whole fiasco has deeply affected Messi.

Messi was in Barcelona to sign the contract 🇦🇷



No tension - total agreement & announcement scheduled.



Barça told Leo they’re blocked by La Liga & not able to sign now.



Issues also with other players.



Messi appreciated Laporta’s honesty.



PSG already started direct contacts 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/O0BBEZYU57 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2021

The global appeal of the superstar has brought more attention to Barcelona than any other player. Losing the six-time Ballon d'Or winner after already losing out on another multi-time recipient of the same award, Cristiano Ronaldo, a few seasons prior, will certainly affect the marketability of La Liga Santander.

Barcelona fans will undeniably feel the effects of the massive void left by this separation. Lionel Messi and FC Barcelona have always remained synonymous terms. It is hard to comprehend that the maestro is not a Barcelona player anymore. However, in the words of Dr. Seuss, "Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened."

