“Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have hugely benefited from that" - Stephen Kenny explains why it's difficult to compare the two superstars with legends from different eras

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to earn plaudits for their spectacular performances and achievements. Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has joined a host of other footballing figures in praising the iconic duo. However, the tactician refused to compare them with other football legends from the past.

According to Kenny, it is difficult to rank Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo against the likes of Pele and Diego Maradona because they played in different eras.

RTÉ Soccer @RTEsoccer Manager Stephen Kenny says the Republic Ireland are looking forward to facing Portugal and potential world-record breaker Cristiano Ronaldo in their #WorldCup2022 qualifier on Wednesday Manager Stephen Kenny says the Republic Ireland are looking forward to facing Portugal and potential world-record breaker Cristiano Ronaldo in their #WorldCup2022 qualifier on Wednesday https://t.co/XoeHMwoUg3

"Right, that’s such a difficult question," the Ireland manager was quoted as saying.

"It’s different eras, the game evolves all the time. For me, in the last three years, football has evolved so much tactically, it is constantly evolving. But someone like Ronaldo transcends a few decades, which is incredible."

"Where he ranks compared to so many greats through different eras, you can’t really say one is better than the other. It’s very difficult to say who is better: Maradona, Messi, Ronaldo. They’re all great players. It’s a fun game to rank them."

Football has evolved a lot since the Pele and Maradona eras. Stephen Kenny noted that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have a huge advantage as they now play with more protection compared to the past.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



⚽️8⃣1⃣ Robert Lewandowski

⚽️7⃣7⃣ Lionel Messi

⚽️6⃣4⃣ Cristiano Ronaldo



#UCL ℹ️ Champions League record after 100 appearances:⚽️8⃣1⃣ Robert Lewandowski⚽️7⃣7⃣ Lionel Messi⚽️6⃣4⃣ Cristiano Ronaldo ℹ️ Champions League record after 100 appearances:⚽️8⃣1⃣ Robert Lewandowski⚽️7⃣7⃣ Lionel Messi⚽️6⃣4⃣ Cristiano Ronaldo #UCL https://t.co/bYMFCHxZJP

"There were great players before Pele. And the game that [Diego] Maradona had to endure, before the law changes on yellow cards and red cards. What he had to endure - the physical brutality - the changes in laws were based on how he was treated."

"Messi and Ronaldo have hugely benefited from that. They are protected now in a way that any sort of tackle that is dangerous is an automatic red card."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are still going strong

How Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have fared so far this season

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have both taken important steps in their careers this summer. The former left Juventus to seal a return to Manchester United while the latter ended his 21-year association with Barcelona by joining PSG.

CR7 has wasted no time in making his impact felt, having bagged nine goals for the Red Devils in 11 games in all competitions. Leo, meanwhile, has endured a slow start to life in Paris.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Argentine is still waiting for his first Ligue 1 goal despite having played five games so far. He has, however, recorded three goals to his name in as many Champions League appearances so far.

Edited by Diptanil Roy