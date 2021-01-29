'Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?' - Jamie Carragher gives brilliant answer

Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Jamie Carragher has given a brilliant answer to the question that might never have a correct answer. The Liverpool legend was asked to pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, and he went with the Barcelona star.

‘Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?’ has been an interviewer’s favourite question to ask a football personality for the past decade. We have got several answers for it, but the debate is unlikely to have a conclusive ending.

While talking to Pure Football podcast, Jamie Carragher was asked to pick between the two legends of the game. The former English defender sided with Lionel Messi and revealed that the things the Argentine does leaves the fans stunned. However, the Liverpool legend made it clear that he has the utmost respect for Cristiano Ronaldo and his commitment on the pitch. He said:

“Messi, I’ve never changed that. I think I’m with the majority on that. I think I have possibly more respect for Ronaldo and the reason I say that is because he has got unbelievable talent but his mentality, his focus, his work rate has made him what he is, or get him to where he is, has taken him to another level.”

“Whenever you think he’s finished or Messi’s done something amazing, he comes back with something again and again and again. And it must have been tough for him at times. Even when he was at late stages at United, early days at Madrid where no matter what he did, people would say Messi, Messi, Messi. I think now it’s a bit more even.”

“But I think with all those Ballon d’Ors Messi was winning, even when Ronaldo was playing out of his skin. But he still came back for more and that’s what I respect so much.”

Why Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo?

The main reason for Jamie Carragher to pick Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo was simple. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo does things what other players do but consistently.

However, Lionel Messi often does things on the pitch that has never been done before. Moreover, Carragher believes that the level of consistency at which Messi does these things is commendable.