Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo join Rihanna as new entrants into unique club: Reports 

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have reportedly joined singer Rihanna in reaching billionaire status.

A report from Barrons has listed the newly minted billionaires and the iconic duo have reached the milestone. The Hurun Global Rich List 2023 was released on Thursday (March 23).

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have both made a fortune during their respective careers. They are regarded as the two greatest players in history and with that has come a ton of money. The former's net worth is roughly $600 while the latter's is $500 million, per Wealthy Gorilla.

Other sports stars have also joined them on the Billionaire Rich List. American golfer Tiger Woods, NBA legend LeBron James, boxing great Floyd Mayweather, and retired tennis icon Roger Federer have also become billionaires for the first time.

Rihanna is also a billionaire for the first time and she is joined by fellow musician Jay Z. The Beatles' Paul McCartney and Broadway composer Andrew Lloyd Webber have made their fortune through music licensing. Hollywood also features, Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson, comedian Jerry Seinfeld and actor and producer Tyler Perry are also on the list.

This is despite new data revealing that the global billionaire population declined 8% year over a year in the 12 months to January. This is claimed to have been influenced by unstable stock markets and a strong US dollar.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo make history while on international duty

Messi featured for Argentina for the first time since his World Cup triumph.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have taken a break from club competition to represent their respective countries. The legendary pair have already pulled off feats in fixtures that took place yesterday (March 23).

Messi captained Argentina to a 2-0 win over Panama in an international friendly at EL Monumental. The PSG attacker scored an 89th-minute free-kick to send supporters into hysteria. It was his first outing for La Albiceleste since winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. His goal took the Argentine great to 800 career goals, becoming only the second player to achieve the feat after Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Al Nassr frontman was in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying action for Portugal as they thrashed Liechtenstein 4-0 at the Estadio Jose Alvalade. Ronaldo grabbed himself a brace and set a new all-time international appearances record with his 197th cap for Selecao.

Lionel Messi will be representing Argentina again when they face Cucurao in another friendly on Tuesday (March 28). Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo will continue his Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with Portugal when his side face Luxembourg this Sunday (March 26).

