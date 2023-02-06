Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Recalling Liverpool star Darwin Nunez’s hilarious response to GOAT debate 

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez had an unusual response when he weighed in on the GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The duo of Ronaldo and Messi have always been at the forefront of the GOAT debate and it's an argument that has been contested fiercely by supporters of both superstars.

On December 30, 2022, Nunez's hilarious response to the never-ending argument was revealed on social media.

The Liverpool striker was asked by a fan to choose between the two superstars as he was leaving Liverpool's training facility. He, however, allowed himself a short chuckle before replying, "Salah." The Egyptian winger was standing next to Nunez, giving autographs to fans.

The Egyptian winger is widely considered one of the best players in world football due to his achievements with Liverpool. Since securing a £36.9 million move to Anfield from Italian side AS Roma, Mohamed Salah has established himself as one of Liverpool's most-reliable players.

The 30-year-old forward has scored a combined total of 173 goals and has provided a further 73 assists for the Reds in all competitions. His goal-scoring exploits at Liverpool over the past six seasons have often drawn comparisons to the likes of Messi and Ronaldo.

Salah has won three Premier League Golden Boot awards since joining the Reds. He has helped his club side win one Premier League title and one Champions League.

The Egyptian winger currently has 17 goals and seven assists for Liverpool across all competitions, despite the Reds' poor form this season.

Jamie O'Hara names Liverpool star as the closest player to Messi

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O'Hara claimed in an interview in 2021 that Liverpool winger Salah is the closest player to the Argentine.

The 36-year-old heaped praise on Salah, comparing him to one of the greatest footballers of all time. His comments came after Salah had helped Liverpool secure a win against Manchester City.

"That performance against Man City was outstanding. Individual brilliance, especially for his goal," O'Hara said.

"This is a big statement. I think he's the closest thing to Messi we've seen without being Leo. Since Leo's prime, if you are looking at another player who has come close in terms of a player like Leo, I would say Mo Salah," he added.

