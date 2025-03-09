Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? When Indian cricketer Virat Kohli made his pick

Former India cricket captain Virat Kohli once made his pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The 37-year-old is currently in action at the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

Ronaldo and Messi are widely regarded as two of the best ever to grace a football field. Having played for over two decades, each man has racked up over 850 goals for club and country and still going strong, winning multiple big titles and individual accolades along the way.

Kohli, meanwhile, is a legend in his own right, racking up over 27,000 runs across all three formats in international cricket. In an interaction with the Times of India in September 2019 (as per Hindustan Times), the right-hander gave his take on the GOAT debate:

“Tough question. But I would say Cristiano is the most complete player that I have seen. Whether it’s the left foot, right foot, speed or dribbling skills, he’s amazing. I have not seen a better goal scorer (Ronaldo).

"The Phenomenon on the other hand was something else. He revolutionised the sport and everyone followed him. His place is special, but if I had to take only one in my team who will give energy and intensity, it’s Cristiano."

Fast forward six years, Ronaldo and Messi are still going strong for their respective clubs, Al-Nassr and Inter Miami.

Former Barcelona boss Xavi on finishing behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in Ballon d'Or

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi

Former Barcelona boss Xavi was a legendary midfielder - one of the best ever in his position - during his playing days. Having been a teammate with Lionel Messi at Barca for over a decade, the Spaniard never finished ahead of the Argentine or Cristiano Ronaldo in the Ballon d'Or race.

In fact, between 2008 and 2017, Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi enjoyed a duopoly, picking up five awards each, with Xavi never reaching the top despite winning big titles galore for club and country.

Neverthess, the 2010 FIFA World Cup winner with Spain said that he has no qualms over finishing behind the legendary duo (via Barca Universal).

“I don’t consider myself a better player than Lionel Messi or Cristiano, the Ballon d’Or winners of those years. I was a playmaker, but I didn’t have the ability to win games on my own. I’m proud to have finished on the podium third three times, even if there’s no official award.”

Xavi won successive European Championships and the FIFA World Cup with Spain and numerous titles with Barcelona, including eight La Liga and four UEFA Champions League honours.

