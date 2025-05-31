Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? When Liverpool target Florian Wirtz made his pick

Liverpool target Florian Wirtz was asked to pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in 2024 after Bayer Leverkusen won the 2023-24 Bundesliga title. Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the sport for nearly two decades and are idolized by multiple young football stars.

Last year, after Leverkusen won the Bundesliga title, a fan asked Florian Wirtz to pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Responding to the question, the 22-year-old German footballer said (via SEVEN MASTERS on YouTube):

"Of course, it's Messi."

During an interview with Sky Sport Germany in 2022, Wirtz revealed that he had posters of Messi on his walls as a child. The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder stated that he has grown up admiring the Argentine superstar and used to watch his videos. He said (via The GOAL):

"I had posters of Messi, Ousmane Dembele, and Aubameyang on my wall. My first jersey, however, was Messi's Argentina jersey. When I was little, he was the best player there was at the time in the world. I watched videos of him, was a fan of his - I wanted to be as good as him."

He added:

"Of course, I've developed my own style in the meantime. [But] Nobody can play like Messi - he has his own way of playing. Sometimes I watch more specifically how he solves situations."

Liverpool have completed the signing of Bayer Leverkusen defender Jaremie Frimpong and are reportedly close to landing Writz this summer.

When Marcus Rashford chose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

During an interview with CNN in 2018, English attacker Marcus Rashford was asked to choose between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Responding to the question, the Manchester United academy graduate claimed that he's a huge fan of Ronaldo but dubbed Messi the greatest. Marcus Rahford said via (via SPORTbible):

"Some of the stuff he does is unbelievable. I'm a big fan of [Cristiano] Ronaldo as well but I think Messi is the greatest ever."

The Englishman played alongside Ronaldo during the Portuguese attacker's second stint at Manchester United from 2021 to 2022. Rashford also replicated the former Real Madrid star's celebration from 2008 after scoring his 100th goal for the Red Devils in 2022.

