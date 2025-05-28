When Marcus Rashford picked his GOAT between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Marcus Rashford was asked to pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018 during an interview with CNN. Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the sport for almost two decades, winning numerous individual and team accolades; choosing one over the other is always a tricky decision.
However, the Englishman faced no trouble in answering the question. Marcus Rashford claimed that he was a huge fan of Cristiano Ronaldo but dubbed Lionel Messi the greatest. The Manchester United attacker said (via SportBible):
"Some of the stuff that he does is unbelievable. I'm a big fan of (Cristiano) Ronaldo as well, but I think Messi is the greatest ever."
Rashford also addressed his admiration for the Brazilian football team of the late 1990s and early 2000s. He said watching Ronaldo Nazario and Ronaldinho playing for Selecao was a memorable experience for him. He further added:
"I think watching the Brazil team with the likes of Ronaldinho, Ronaldo and those type of players was one of my favourite experiences."
Rashford played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo between 2021 and 2022, when the Portuguese forward returned to Old Trafford for his second spell. The Englishman also celebrated his 100th goal for the Red Devils in 2022, the same way Ronaldo did for his 100th Manchester United strike back in 2008 (via GiveMeSport).
When tennis legend Rafael Nadal made his choice clear between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi
Former tennis star Rafael Nadal was asked to pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in 2023. Making his choice in the GOAT (greatest of all time) debate, the 22-time Grand Slam champion backed Lionel Messi.
The choice came as a surprise because Rafael Nadal is famously a Real Madrid supporter. He has also been spotted in the stands at Santiago Bernabeu. He said (via Albiceleste Talk on X):
"Messi or Ronaldo? Messi is better, but I'm a Real Madrid fan."
Nadal retired from professional tennis at the 2024 Davis Cup finals. Meanwhile, Messi and Ronaldo are currently in the twilight phase of their careers. The Argentine superstar plays for Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer (MLS) while Cristiano Ronaldo captains the Saudi Pro League's Al-Nassr.