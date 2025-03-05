NBA legend LeBron James once made his pick in the never-ending 'Greatest of All Time (GOAT)' debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The NBA's all-time leading goalscorer lauded Messi's achievements and named him the GOAT of football.

The debate over who is the better footballer between Messi and Ronaldo has always divided fans and pundits alike. While some admire the Argentine icon for his talents and sheer brilliance, others admire the Portuguese legend for his dedication and achievements in sports.

Both stars are in the twilight of their careers, but the rivalry intensity has not dropped a bit. Messi currently plays for Inter Miami in the MLS, while Ronaldo is with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

After Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023 on a free transfer from Paris Saint-German (PSG), James told ESPN (via Hindustan Times):

"Seeing Messi, the GOAT of soccer, honor the MLS with his presence is a total game-changer for us. His arrival not only elevates the league but also inspires a new generation of forida-based outfitotball fans in our country."

"It takes unparalleled dedication, work ethic and talent to achieve what Messi has, and I have nothing but respect and admiration for him. I wish him all the best," he added.

Lionel Messi has established his status as one of the greatest football players in Major League Soccer. In his first season, he guided Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup. Last term, he helped the Herons finish atop the MLS Eastern Conference, winning the Supporters' Shield in the process.

Since joining the Florida-based outfit, the 37-year-old has scored 36 goals and provided 20 assists in 42 appearances.

Real Madrid legend Marcelo weighs in on the GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Real Madrid defender Marcelo recently weighed in on the GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Brazilian declined to pick between the two superstars as the best player in the history of football.

Marcelo said fans should enjoy the era of both players rather than comparing them, as there will never be a single GOAT in the sport. He said (as quoted by Madrid Xtra):

"Best player in the history? I don't think there's one. We're lucky to have played in the same era of Cristiano and Messi. I don't like comparisons but we have to say they were both incredible and I've been lucky to be part of this. When Messi scored 2 goals Cristiano had to score 3, and then Messi wanted to score 4. Many people want to compare but forget to enjoy."

Marcelo played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid for nine seasons, combining for 33 goals in 333 matches. He faced Lionel Messi on 33 occasions for club and country.

