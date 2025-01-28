Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? When Neymar picked his GOAT

Former Barcelona forward Neymar once picked Lionel Messi as his GOAT ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Brazilian shared the pitch with La Pulga multiple times for the Catalans as well as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Last year, Neymar participated in a quick fire challenge resembling a winner stays on game, as relayed by The Daily Mail. The 32-year-old was asked to choose between some of the greatest players to grace the beautiful game in the modern era.

Neymar was given the option of Thierry Henry and Arjen Robben, and he opted for the former. He was next asked to choose between Henry and his former PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe.

The Brazilian opted for the Real Madrid ace, and selected him ahead of Luis Figo, Franck Ribery and Ousmane Dembele as well. Neymar took some time when going for Mbappe ahead of Kevin de Bruyne and then stuck with his former teammate when Jack Grealish entered the scene.

However, when Cristiano Ronaldo was thrown into the mix, the Brazilian appeared to be in a fix. After pondering for a while, Neymar opted for CR7 ahead of Mbappe.

However, he wasted no time when choosing Lionel Messi over the Portuguese next. The Brazilian also selected the Argentinean ahead of himself in the final question. Neymar played 206 games along side La Pulga, winning 149 of them and contributing 67 goals together.

Will Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo face off at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will not face off at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup as Al-Nassr haven't qualified for the event. The revamped tournament will see 32 teams compete for the big prize this year, as opposed to seven that used to take part previously.

While the FIFA Club World Cup was previously organized every year, it will be held at a four-year interval henceforth. The tourament will be held this year in the United States and will kick off on June 15.

For the next 29 days, some of the best clubs in the world will lock horns for bragging rights, with the final set for July 13. Interestingly, Lionel Messi will be a part of the tournament after Inter Miami have qualified as a host club, despite missing out on the MLS Cup last season. Unfortunately, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr haven't made the cut, with Al-HIlal the only club from Saudi Arabia to qualify for the event.

