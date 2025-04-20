Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? When WWE superstar John Cena made his pick

In 2023, WWE superstar and Hollywood heavyweight John Cena made his choice between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the never-ending GOAT debate. It has been two decades of fans, pundits, players, and other athletes taking sides in one of the greatest football debates of all time, and Cena was not left out.

Ad

Speaking to the BBC's Mark Lawrenson, the 16-time world wrestling champion could not have been clearer in his personal assessment of both players. He said (via RepublicWorld):

"If I had to name the best player, I would start and end with Cristiano Ronaldo. That's it."

Resting on the back of World Cup glory with Argentina, Lionel Messi has begun a new chapter in the United States with Inter Miami. He left Europe in 2023, six months after Ronaldo, who trended after signing for Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr in January 2023.

Ad

Trending

Since their respective exits from Europe, the two legends have had different times with winning trophies. Messi has enjoyed a more impressive run, leading Inter Miami to win the Leagues Cup in 2023 and the Supporters' Shield in 2024. Ronaldo has only led Al-Nassr to the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023.

Angel Di Maria dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo claim and swears by Lionel Messi as GOAT

Angel Di Maria has responded to Cristiano Ronaldo's claims of being the best player in history and has chosen Lionel Messi in the long-running debate. Di Maria shared the pitch with both legends: Ronaldo at Real Madrid and Messi with Argentina.

Ad

In an interview with InfoBae, Di Maria acknowledged Ronaldo's self-belief but emphasized Messi's greater achievements as evidence of his superiority. He discussed the Portugal legend's ambitions, but insists that the Argentine icon's numbers were better. He said (via GOAL):

"He always made those statements, he always tried to be the best, but well, he was born in a generation, just at a bad time, because another one was born who was touched by the magic wand [Messi].

Ad

"The reality is shown in numbers. One has eight Ballons d'Or, the other five. There is a very big difference... For me, Leo [Messi] is the best in the world and the best in history, without a doubt."

Cristiano Ronaldo is chasing after the milestone of 1000 career goals, with the legendary striker now well past the 920 mark. He might be 40 years old, but he has shown no signs of slowing down, as he continues his career with Al-Nassr and the Portugal national team. Lionel Messi, on the other hand, has just over 850 career goals, but the Argentine playmaker is two years younger.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nnanna Mba Nnanna is a European and international football journalist who has been covering news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda for around 5 years. A keen interest in reading and football since an early age, watching games at local stadiums with family paved the way for him to take up the sport professionally.



Nnanna’s favorite club is English team Bolton Wanderers because he witnessed Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha's play for them between 2002 and 2006. His favorite footballer is Ronaldinho due to the Brazilian's love for the sport and admires Pep Guardiola for redefining football tactics. As a former literature student, Nnanna reckons that the best way of connecting with the readers is to add a bit of empathy in his writing, and relies on trusted websites like Transfermarkt and WhoScored for his articles.



Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup trophy in 2022 is Nnanna’s favorite FIFA World Cup moment, and also follows Major League Soccer due to the diminutive Argentine. He strongly believes that Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could be the next two superstars in the same light as legendary pair Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



When not writing, he likes to play Football Manager and other simulation games. Know More