Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? When WWE superstar John Cena made his pick

In 2023, WWE superstar and Hollywood heavyweight John Cena made his choice between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the never-ending GOAT debate. It has been two decades of fans, pundits, players, and other athletes taking sides in one of the greatest football debates of all time, and Cena was not left out.
Speaking to the BBC's Mark Lawrenson, the 16-time world wrestling champion could not have been clearer in his personal assessment of both players. He said (via RepublicWorld):
"If I had to name the best player, I would start and end with Cristiano Ronaldo. That's it."
Resting on the back of World Cup glory with Argentina, Lionel Messi has begun a new chapter in the United States with Inter Miami. He left Europe in 2023, six months after Ronaldo, who trended after signing for Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr in January 2023.
Since their respective exits from Europe, the two legends have had different times with winning trophies. Messi has enjoyed a more impressive run, leading Inter Miami to win the Leagues Cup in 2023 and the Supporters' Shield in 2024. Ronaldo has only led Al-Nassr to the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023.
Angel Di Maria dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo claim and swears by Lionel Messi as GOAT
Angel Di Maria has responded to Cristiano Ronaldo's claims of being the best player in history and has chosen Lionel Messi in the long-running debate. Di Maria shared the pitch with both legends: Ronaldo at Real Madrid and Messi with Argentina.
In an interview with InfoBae, Di Maria acknowledged Ronaldo's self-belief but emphasized Messi's greater achievements as evidence of his superiority. He discussed the Portugal legend's ambitions, but insists that the Argentine icon's numbers were better. He said (via GOAL):
"He always made those statements, he always tried to be the best, but well, he was born in a generation, just at a bad time, because another one was born who was touched by the magic wand [Messi].
"The reality is shown in numbers. One has eight Ballons d'Or, the other five. There is a very big difference... For me, Leo [Messi] is the best in the world and the best in history, without a doubt."
Cristiano Ronaldo is chasing after the milestone of 1000 career goals, with the legendary striker now well past the 920 mark. He might be 40 years old, but he has shown no signs of slowing down, as he continues his career with Al-Nassr and the Portugal national team. Lionel Messi, on the other hand, has just over 850 career goals, but the Argentine playmaker is two years younger.