Argentina 1-1 Colombia (3-2 on penalties): 5 Hits and Flops as Argentina set-up final date with Brazil at the Maracana | Copa America 2021

Argentina beat Colombia 3-2 on penalties (1-1 at FT) to reach the finals of the Copa America. They will now take on defending champions Brazil in the finals on July 10th.

Argentina opened the scoring in the early minutes of the game through Lautaro Martinez. The Inter Milan striker tucked the ball into the back of the net after some brilliant work by Lionel Messi to set him up in the box. Colombia tried to power their way back into the game, but La Albiceleste somehow managed to maintain their lead for two-thirds of the match.

Colombia eventually found their equalizer in the 62nd minute of the game. Luis Diaz broke through and lobbed the ball over Emiliano Martinez to bring his side back on level terms. The teams could not be separated beyond that, which in turn took the game to penalties.

After Juan Cuadrado's first penalty for Colombia, Messi opened the scoring for Argentina in the shootout. But it was Emiliano Martinez that emerged as Argentina's hero as he saved three penalties from Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina and Edwin Cardona to book his side's spot in the finals of the Copa America.

On that note, let's have a look at the five hits and flops in the match:

#5. Hit: Luis Diaz (Colombia)

Luis Diaz tussles it out for the ball against Argentina's Gonzalo Montiel

Luis Diaz was one of the stars for Colombia tonight. The 24-year-old was at his absolute best against Argentina and scored the equalizer in the 62nd minute of the game to pull his side back into the tie. Diaz slotted past Emiliano Martinez from a tight angle after receiving a great pass from Edwin Cardona.

Diaz won the most duels (20) throughout the game. Additionally, he completed the most dribbles (11), made six recoveries and created two chances for Colombia. He was too hot to handle for Argentina's back-line and was unfortunate to end on the losing side.

Rodrigo de Paul

Rodrigo de Paul had a night to forget against Colombia. The 27-year old failed to take charge of midfield and, to make matters worse, skied his penalty over during the shootout.

De Paul was constantly harried by Wilmar Barrios and Cardona in the center of the park. He failed to link up with Lautaro Martinez and Messi higher up the pitch as his movement was restricted by the Colombians. The opposition ensured that they did not allow him much time on the ball and kept him from getting too involved up-front.

