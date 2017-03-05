Lionel Messi explains the reason behind his celebration vs Celta Vigo

Messi made a telephone sign with his right hand while celebrating last night

@falsewinger by Sripad Slapstick 05 Mar 2017, 16:11 IST

A change in celebration



Lionel Messi surprised all with a unique celebration against Celta Vigo last night. The Argentine opened the scoring in the 24th minute and left the fans confused with his celebration.

Instead of his typical 'pointing to the sky' celebration, Messi looked to the stands and made a telephone sign with his right hand. This sparked theories that he was talking about his contract negotiations with the club.

The celebration last night..

However, Messi squashed all such rumours by explaining his celebration after the match ended. He revealed that his nephew had been trying to call him all day, but he was unable to talk to him over the phone.

Barcelona played against Celta Vigo in La Liga last night. The Catalan side trounced their opponents 5-0 with Messi scoring 2 of the goals. Apart from the two goals, the Argentine made two assists as well as they, prepared for their Champions League showdown vs Paris Saint-German.

The Spanish side trail by 4-0 and need to win by the same scoreline as they did vs Celta to progress into the last 8 of the European tournament.