Lionel Messi explains the reason behind his celebration vs Celta Vigo

Messi made a telephone sign with his right hand while celebrating last night

by Sripad @falsewinger
Slapstick 05 Mar 2017, 16:11 IST
BARCELONA, SPAIN - MARCH 04: Lionel Messi of Barcelona celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and RC Celta de Vigo at the Camp Nou on March 4, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
A change in celebration


Lionel Messi surprised all with a unique celebration against Celta Vigo last night. The Argentine opened the scoring in the 24th minute and left the fans confused with his celebration.

Instead of his typical 'pointing to the sky' celebration, Messi looked to the stands and made a telephone sign with his right hand. This sparked theories that he was talking about his contract negotiations with the club.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MARCH 04: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and RC Celta de Vigo at Camp Nou stadium on March 4, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
The celebration last night..

However, Messi squashed all such rumours by explaining his celebration after the match ended. He revealed that his nephew had been trying to call him all day, but he was unable to talk to him over the phone.

Barcelona played against Celta Vigo in La Liga last night. The Catalan side trounced their opponents 5-0 with Messi scoring 2 of the goals. Apart from the two goals, the Argentine made two assists as well as they, prepared for their Champions League showdown vs Paris Saint-German. 

The Spanish side trail by 4-0 and need to win by the same scoreline as they did vs Celta to progress into the last 8 of the European tournament.

