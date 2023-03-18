"Lionel Messi influence is insane"- Video of Drake singing Argentina's World Cup song 'Muchachos' goes viral; fans react hilariously

A video of pop star Drake singing Mochachos, a song made famous by Lionel Messi during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has emerged online. Fans chanted the song at Messi during the World Cup in Qatar.

The lyrics of the song goes like this (via GOAL):

"I was born in Argentina, land of Diego and Lionel, Of the kids from Malvinas, which I will never forget. I can't explain it to you, Because you won't understand, The finals we lost, how many years I cried for them. But that's over, because in the Maracana."

It further read:

"The final with the 'Brazucas', Daddy beat them again. Guys, now we're excited again, I want to win the third, I want to be world champion, And Diego, in heaven we can see him, With Don Diego and La Tota, Encouraging Lionel!"

The song became very popular and even Lionel Messi was seen enjoying it on multiple occasions.

And now, the video of Drake singing it has ensued hilarity on social media. Fans have certainly enjoyed the clip with many hailing Messi's influence on popular culture. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Lionel Messi influence is insane."

Here are some of the best reactions from fans acros Twitter ater Drake's video went viral:

Rodrigo De Paul waxes lyrical about Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi was the star of the show for Argentina during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Rodrigo De Paul, one of Messi's close friends in the international team, recently praised the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

De Paul said (via Asianet Newsable):

"What Leo Messi does is magic. You live with the surprise of what he will do and never finish understanding it. He's an alien. When you think he doesn't see you, he leaves you alone against the goalkeeper, when you think he's tired, he has a march more... it never ceases to amaze you."

Messi is currently in the final months of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain and is yet to agree on a new deal. De Paul invited the Argentine to join him at Atletico Madrid. The midfielder said:

"Let Messi come here (Atletico Madrid). We tell Angelito (Correa) to give him 10 and we look for an apartment in the centre of Madrid."

Messi and PSG will return to action on March 19 as the Parisians host Stade Rennes in a Ligue 1 clash.

