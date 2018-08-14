Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Lionel Messi is La Liga's lone tormentor now

Jamie Einchcomb
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.22K   //    14 Aug 2018, 17:20 IST

Barcelona v Real Madrid - La Liga
Messi on top

When you follow a Spanish team that isn’t Barcelona or Real Madrid, one thing becomes apparent: it’s possible to take these giants on at their own game, but the moment Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo enters the picture, you might as well sign away the three points and hope the scoreline isn’t humiliating.

A look at the records reveals just how absurd those two were. Imagine being a Sevilla supporter and knowing that Messi has scored against your team 31 times in 32 games in all competitions.

Imagine supporting an Atletico Madrid side who are so close to major honours and competing with their city rivals, only to know that Ronaldo had scored against them 22 times in 29 games. These guys are a cheat code that can be activated at a moment’s notice.

There’s no finer example of this than Barcelona’s 2-2 draw with Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan last season.

Sevilla had outplayed Barcelona for 60 minutes and deservedly led 2-0. Then Messi was introduced to the game, and the entire mood changed. His very presence on the pitch inspired the Barcelona players to improve their performance, while there was visible fear and apprehension in the Sevilla players.

Barcelona fought back to claim a point, with Messi scoring an 89th-minute equaliser.

There’ll be similar stories to this one up and down the league. Hence, several teams must have breathed a sigh of relief when one of the division’s chief tormentors, Ronaldo, decided to pack his bags and begin anew in Italy.

Make no mistake, Real Madrid are still a formidable force without him. They still have world class players such as Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Gareth Bale, and could yet invest in even more talent.

Juventus v Juventus U19 - Pre-Season Friendly
Ronaldo starts again in Italy with Juventus

But take Ronaldo away and suddenly they seem a lot less frightening. There’s a feeling that you could catch them on a bad day and not have to worry about him defying causality and earning Madrid a result from nowhere.

That alone will encourage the league, at least when it comes to games against Real Madrid. Many will still find the European Champions unassailable foes, but perhaps we’ll see a few more competitive games than usual.

Meanwhile, Barcelona must be thinking the La Liga title is there’s for the taking again. They, after all, still have their reality-bending wizard.

Every year, Messi shows signs that his powers are on the decline – as if they’re proportionate to the state of his beard.

Yet, we only say that because he no longer scores 50 goals a season. He only managed the 44 goals last season, after all.

There’s no reason to expect anything less from the Argentine. Ronaldo may have constantly pushed him to new heights, but that doesn’t mean we’re about to see a sudden decline in his absence. As far as the league is concerned, playing against Barcelona is business as usual.

With that in mind, the real intrigue of La Liga this season will lie outside of the title race.

It’s unlikely to be two titans of the game going to head-to-head. While Barcelona and Messi tormenting everyone has its own entertainment value, it won’t satisfy those with the craving for competition.

That will be found in the battle for Champions League places. We’ll see how a Ronaldo-less Madrid fare against an improved Atletico, armed with new talent after a rare splurge in the transfer market.

We’ll see if Valencia, returning to what many will feel is their rightful place, can build on their rejuvenation from last season, or if they’ll be pipped to that final fourth spot by a Sevilla hoping for more stability under a new manager.

There’s interest in individual performances as well. Ronaldo’s departure gives an opportunity for other stars to shine and be noticed. The likes of Antoine Griezmann and Gareth Bale could ascend into the position Ronaldo vacated.

Then there’s Messi, the now undisputed best player in La Liga. Say goodbye to all the debates and all the hype of a rivalry that’s spanned the best part of the last decade. This is Messi’s league now, and he might find his exalted station quite lonely this season.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Ernesto Valverde
Jamie Einchcomb
CONTRIBUTOR
A freelance writer who was written for These Football Times and the Daily Cannon. Occasionally a freelance supporter who escapes into Spanish football. Hoping for the best for the Arsenal.
Lionel Messi's top 5 hattricks for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Did the Portuguese...
RELATED STORY
5 Players that will Establish Themselves in La Liga this...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Lionel Messi will not win the Ballon d'Or...
RELATED STORY
Five incredible records shared by Lionel Messi and...
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi may join Ronaldo in Italy soon, Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
5 Lionel Messi records that Cristiano Ronaldo may never...
RELATED STORY
5 Things you probably did not know about Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Lionel Messi will not win the Ballon d'Or...
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi's top 5 performances of the Season
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug GIR REA 11:45 PM Girona vs Real Valladolid
18 Aug REA LEV 01:45 AM Real Betis vs Levante
18 Aug CEL ESP 09:45 PM Celta Vigo vs Espanyol
18 Aug VIL REA 11:45 PM Villarreal vs Real Sociedad
19 Aug BAR DEP 01:45 AM Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés
19 Aug EIB HUE 09:45 PM Eibar vs Huesca
19 Aug RAY SEV 11:45 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla
20 Aug REA GET 01:45 AM Real Madrid vs Getafe
20 Aug VAL ATL 11:30 PM Valencia vs Atlético Madrid
21 Aug ATH LEG 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Leganés
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us