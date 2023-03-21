Lionel Messi joins Argentina camp for international friendlies as La Albiceleste return to action for the first time since World Cup success

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi has landed in Argentina to link up with La Albiceleste for the first time since winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Messi was Argentina's protagonist in Qatar, leading Lionel Scaloni's men to the trophy. He scored seven goals and provided three assists and was awarded the tournament's Golden Ball accolade.

The iconic forward has touched down in Buenos Aires for friendly action, per AS. La Albiceleste will face Panama at El Monumental on Friday (March 24). They will then host Curacao at the Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades four days later.

Messi heads into international competition on the back of a disappointing 2-0 defeat with PSG against Rennes. The Argentine great was booed by fans amid his contract situation at the Parc des Princes.

The Parisians made a woeful exit from the UEFA Champions League following a 3-0 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich in the Round of 16. Speculation is growing over Messi's future at the club.

For now, Messi will be able to put his club drama to one side and concentrate on continuing his international career with Argentina. The players are all set to arrive today (March 20). They will then have a training session in Ezeiza, with Scaloni set to speak to the media tomorrow.

Barcelona's Sergi Roberto wants Lionel Messi to return and slams PSG's treatment of the Argentine

Sergi Roberto (left) wants a reunion with Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi's contract situation has led to rumors growing over a potential return to Barcelona. He left the Catalan giants in 2021 after they were unable to afford a new contract for their former captain.

Messi has endured a difficult period since PSG's exit from the UEFA Champions League. His longtime former teammate Roberto has discussed this, as well as the forward potentially returning to the Nou Camp. He told Jijantes FC following Barca's 2-1 win over Real Madrid in the El Clasico:

“With open arms (welcome Messi back), who is not going to be prepared for Messi’s return? In the end, we don’t want to talk a lot because he, the president, the coach or whoever has to decide, but if it’s because of the players, we are waiting for him now.”

Roberto then touched on PSG's treatment of Lionel Messi, claiming it to be undeserved:

“You don’t understand that he is having a good season in Paris, scoring many goals, assisting… Because of the [Champions League] elimination they have taken issue with him, but he is a spectacular player and it’s bad that a player of this level is treated in this way. Here we are going to treat him very well if he comes.”

With more Barca players coming out and making their feelings clear over Messi's return, the possibility becomes ever more likely. He became a legend for the Blaugrana, scoring 672 goals and contributing 303 assists in 778 appearances.

