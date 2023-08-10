Lionel Messi looks cool and relaxed in training as David Beckham watches on ahead of Inter Miami's Leagues Cup clash against Charlotte FC

Days after firing Inter Miami to the quarter-final stage of the Leagues Cup, Lionel Messi was spotted training with his teammates. The Argentinian maestro looked calm and composed as always, coursing through the practice session with relative ease.

The training spell, held at the Florida Blue Training Center, also featured the likes of Jordi Alba and Josef Martinez. Owner David Beckham also made a special appearance, watching his team sweat it out in the sun from the sidelines.

Despite the significance of the fixture ahead, Lionel Messi appeared to be seemingly relaxed and was even seen chatting and sharing a laugh with his colleagues. His unfazed demeanour seems justified, considering how easily the 36-year-old magician has been dismantling teams in the United States.

In just four appearances with the Herons, Lionel Messi has already racked up seven goals and an assist. His blistering start to life in Miami has already made him the club's joint top scorer for the ongoing term, levelling him with South American compatriot Josef Martinez.

In just a matter of days, the former Barcelona man has turned things around for the Florida-based outfit. Before Messi's arrival, Inter Miami were experiencing a disastrous run of form with just one win in their last ten outings. Post-Messi's arrival, David Beckham's club are yet to face defeat. Instead, the American outfit are now considered to be the favourites to win the Leagues Cup.

Lionel Messi could become the first player ever to win the Ballon d'Or while playing outside of Europe

As if winning the 2022 World Cup, the Golden Ball at the tournament and racking up an impressive G/A tally of 49 in 45 club appearances weren't enough, La Pulga's incredible start with Inter Miami has almost guaranteed his chances of winning a record-eighth Ballon d'Or.

The Argentinian's closest rival for the most prestigious individual award in football is considered to be Erling Haaland, who had a stellar debut campaign at Manchester City. The Norwegian prodigy broke all kinds of records, winning a treble and netting 52 goals along the way.

While either of the players would be considered deserving winners, if Messi manages to clinch the award, he would become the first player in history to do so while playing outside of Europe.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will next face Charlotte FC in the Leagues Cup in the last-eight stage.