Lionel Messi has decided to stay at Barcelona and see out the remaining year of his contract after the club refused to let him go below release clause of €700 million, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Argentine number 10 decided to leave the Blaugrana after the disastrous 8-2 loss at the hands of eventual champions Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The Catalan giants also gave up a lead in La Liga after being ahead of Real Madrid in the league table during the enforced break due to COVID-19.

Leo Messi to make it official: he’s going to stay at Barcelona on next season after the club refusing to sell him for less than €700m. 🔴 #Messi #FCB #Barcelona https://t.co/o6FDNretUg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 4, 2020

Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona for another season

Lionel Messi has decided to stay at Barcelona for another season after two weeks of speculation about the Argentina international's future. Manchester City appeared to be favourites to sign the number 10 due to the strong relationship between Pep Guardiola and his formal prodigy.

Diego Carlos of Sevilla challenges Lionel Messi of Barcelona

The former Bayern Munich manager lifted two Champions League crowns with the little magician, defeating Manchester United in the finals of 2009 and 2011. Messi has been sceptical about his club's chances in Europe after exiting the competition to very disappointing losses in each of the last three instances - AS Roma, Liverpool and Bayern this year.

Presidential candidate Victor Font reiterated during the saga that the club need to make sure they preserve the relationship between the 5-time Champions League winners and their greatest ever player.

Advertisement

"Messi loves the club and he wants to win. Until it's over there is always hope. And therefore I really hope the decision can be changed. It doesn't seem likely, though, and therefore if that's the case, the focus should be on making the transition as smooth as possible."

"And the ties between Messi and Barcelona that go very deep, remain there, so we can ensure somehow, the relationship continues in the future."

Following the revelation, Ronald Koeman will be the most relieved man as he takes on reins of his former side. He will have under a year to convince the 33-year-old to recommit to his relationship with Barcelona.

Also Read: Top 10 teams with most goals in the 2019-20 season