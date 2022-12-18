Lionel Messi makes FIFA World Cup history as he's named in starting XI for France showdown 

Argentina captain Lionel Messi will become the all-time record appearance-maker in FIFA World Cup history when he starts against France in the final tonight (December 18).

Messi, 35, has been selected up front and will earn his 26th appearance at a World Cup tournament when he goes up against Les Bleus at the Lusail Stadium. In doing so, he will move ahead of German icon Lothar Matthaus, who appeared in 25 games.

The Argentine great drew level with Matthaus in Argentina's 3-0 win over Croatia in the semifinals. The Paris Saint-Germain attacker continues to break records, but he desires most to win his first FIFA World Cup trophy. He will do so if La Albiceleste beat reigning world champions France in what's likely his final World Cup appearance.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Lionel Messi will surpass Lothar Matthäus as the record appearance maker (26) at a men's World Cup. And if he plays 23 minutes he'll break Paolo Maldini's record (2,216) for the most minutes played at the tournament. Lionel Messi will surpass Lothar Matthäus as the record appearance maker (26) at a men's World Cup. And if he plays 23 minutes he'll break Paolo Maldini's record (2,216) for the most minutes played at the tournament.🇦🇷 https://t.co/xcBUiEC3uM

Messi has scored 11 goals and provided eight assists in 25 World Cup games. He has won 16 FIFA World Cup games and will move level with legendary German striker Miroslav Klose for most wins if Argentina win tonight.

The Argentine great willalso move level with Brazil icon Pele on ten assists should he provide two assists against France. Messi could also become just the sixth player to win the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball at the same tournament.

He sits on five goals and three assists in six games, and his performances have been instrumental in leading Argentina to the final.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez reckons Lionel Messi could play till 50

Martinez (left) lauded his captain.

Argentina shot-stopper Martinez has said that Lionel Messi could play till he's 50.

The Argentine forward will be 39 when the 2026 World Cup comes around, but Martinez reckons Messi has the physical attributes to continue representing La Albiceleste.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper said in a pre-match press conference ahead of the final (via LiveMint):

"For me, he can play until he is 50. He looks really sharp, and he looks so good. He makes things look easy – it’s the hardest thing to do."

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague 🗣️ Messi: "[I feel] a lot of happiness to be able to achieve this. To finish my World Cup career playing my last game in a final." 🗣️ Messi: "[I feel] a lot of happiness to be able to achieve this. To finish my World Cup career playing my last game in a final." https://t.co/J0yJjUE1Dp

Lionel Messi has said that the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be his last. He has proudly worn the colours of La Albiceleste since he made his international debut in 2005.

The Barcelona icon has earned 171 international caps, scoring 96 goals and providing 55 assists. He lifted the Copa America in 2021, but the World Cup is the only major trophy that has eluded him so far. There will be no better way to bow out of the tournament than by winning it.

Get Argentina vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes