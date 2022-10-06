"This will be my last World Cup for sure" - Lionel Messi drops bombshell on future plans with Argentina

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi has announced that the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be his last appearance with Argentina at the tournament.

Messi will captain La Albiceleste into Qatar come November but it will be the last time one of the all-time greats plays at the tournament.

He told Pollo Vigono (via Fabrizio Romano):

“This will be my last World Cup — for sure. The decision has been made."

The PSG attacker has earned 164 international caps for Argentina, scoring 90 goals.

Lionel Messi came close to winning the competition in 2014 when Argentina lost 1-0 to Germany in the final at the Maracana Stadium in Brazil.

He will now be hoping to add the final prize evading his glittering trophy cabinet by lifting the World Cup in Qatar.

The Argentine won the Copa America with Lionel Scaloni's side last year and has an Olympic gold medal to his name.

Meanwhile, rumors are growing over his future on the club front as he continues to wow fans for PSG.

The former Barcelona forward scored the goal of the week in the Champions League on October 5 in a 1-1 draw with Benfica.

However, his contract at the Parc des Princes runs until next summer and reports claim that Barca are keen to reunite with their potential prodigal son.

Lionel Messi has made 13 appearances for PSG this season, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists.

"We are ready" - Lionel Messi on Argentina's hopes of winning the World Cup in Qatar

Argentina look to win their third World Cup

Lionel Messi has talked up Argentina's chances of lifting the trophy this year in what would be an iconic moment for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The PSG forward told TyC Sports:

“Argentina can compete with anyone."

He continued,

“I am not saying that we are the big favourite to lift the World Cup, but we are ready. The memory of the Copa America is beautiful after so much suffering, but now there is another challenge on the horizon. I feel comfortable when we get together with the national team, everything flows. We all know what our role is and what we have to do."

Argentina are in Group C alongside Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

They kick off their campaign against the Saudis on November 22 and Messi has discussed the group La Albiceleste have been placed in:

"Mexico is a National Team that always cost us, that plays very well. Although we were generally lucky and pass or win, it's a team that plays very well... it will surely be a difficult group, just like the match with Poland. The entire World Cup is going to be tough."

