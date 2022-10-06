"We made a mistake and I want to make it right" - Barcelona president Joan Laporta reportedly made emotional promise to re-sign PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Barcelona president Joan Laporta reportedly made an emotional promise to re-sign Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Laporta reportedly made a promise to the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner in September 2022 that he will bring him back to his home — the Camp Nou. Here's what he reportedly said (via Barca Universal):

“Leo, you should not have left like that. We made a mistake and I want to make it right.”

Argentine journalist Veronica Brunati sensationally revealed that on July 1, 2023, Lionel Messi will return to his boyhood club as his contract with the Parisians expires.

Messi left the Catalan club in a way that no one expected. The club were debt-ridden and unable to renew his contract. Their all-time record goalscorer and club captain left with teary eyes, without a proper farewell from the fans who considered him divine.

It was an emotional scene for fans around the world, even for the ones that weren't his ardent followers. Messi and Barca have been synonymous since the player made his debut for the club at age 16.

He built an incredible legacy, which perhaps will never be repeated. Laporta was also heartbroken to see their brightest jewel go away in such an unexpected fashion.

Lionel Messi joined PSG to reunite with his former teammate Neymar Jr. However, the Blaugranas kept hoping that one day their icon will once again don the striped jersey.

Fans got to see Cristiano Ronaldo once again wear the reds of Manchester United, a sight that seemed impossible at one point in time. Messi's return to Spain will also be poetic, to say the least.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez on Lionel Messi's return

Messi and Xavi in action for Barcelona

FC Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez believes his former teammate should be allowed to enjoy life at PSG for now. Xavi and Messi enjoyed huge success together at Barcelona.

While talking about Messi's potential return, here's what Xavi told the media (via Mundo Deportivo):

"Leo's possible return? Let's see how it goes, but this is not the time to talk about Leo, we love him very much but we are not doing him a favor if we talk about it. We have to let him enjoy Paris now."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far