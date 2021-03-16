Lionel Messi masterclass against Huesca keeps Barcelona in hunt for double

Barcelona have surprisingly managed to turn a corner despite their poor start to the season. A few weeks ago, the Blaugrana were on course to endure another trophyless season but things have changed very quickly.

On Monday, Ronald Koeman’s side boosted their chances of winning La Liga when they coasted to a 4-1 win against SD Huesca at the Camp Nou.

It was a dominant performance capped by some beautiful goals. Lionel Messi opened the scoring with a sensational strike after 13 minutes before Antoine Griezmann doubled Barcelona’s lead right before half-time.

The Catalans continued to run riot in the second half, with further goals from Oscar Mingueza and Messi ensuring Rafa Mir’s penalty could only pass as a consolation for Huesca.

Messi keeps Barcelona in sight of Atletico

Barcelona’s latest win keeps them in the title race and currently above rivals Real Madrid. The Blaugrana are also now just four points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

It is unfathomable to imagine where Barcelona would be without Messi. The Argentine magician almost left the club last summer but his stay has really helped revive the club.

On Monday, Messi was at the center of every move and was involved in three of the four goals that Barcelona scored (he netted twice and provided one assist).

"I think Messi has shown that he's the best," said Koeman after the game, as quoted by Marca. "The first goal was fantastic. He deserves to be important for this team.

"No more can be said [about him]. The level he's been at for so many years, for so many games. He's the most important man in the club's history. Luckily he's still with us."

Indeed, Barcelona are very lucky to have Messi with them and must do everything they can to keep him at the club beyond the current campaign.

Barcelona in hunt for double

At the start of 2021, it looked as if the season was already over for Barcelona following a series of underwhelming results.

The Catalan club were trailing Atletico Madrid by over 10 points, while their Champions League and Copa del Rey campaigns were equally in tatters.

However, they’ve turned things around in recent weeks. While Koeman’s side has been eliminated from Europe, a run of five wins in their last six games has seen them reignite hopes of winning a league and cup double.

As it stands, Barcelona are firmly in the title race and are also in the final of the Copa del Rey, where they’ll be facing Athletic Bilbao.

It’s still a long shot, but winning the double is very possible, especially if the Catalans maintain their current form.