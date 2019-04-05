×
Lionel Messi news: 'Afraid isn't the right word, respect is closer to the mark'- Rival manager hails Barcelona captain ahead of crucial tie

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
146   //    05 Apr 2019, 20:05 IST
Villarreal CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Villarreal CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

What's the story?

Atletico Madrid coach, Diego Simeone, heaped praise on Barcelona captain Lionel Messi, stating they are not afraid but respectful of the Argentine genius.

The two top teams of LaLiga is set to meet in a crucial clash at the Nou Camp this weekend when Atletico Madrid will try to close the gap.

In case you didn't know..

Simply put, Messi is currently enjoying one of the best seasons in his career. The five time Ballon d'Or winner's impact is the most pivotal reason why Barcelona squad is pushing towards another historic treble in the current campaign.

Messi has racked up a staggering 42 goals in all competitions, which seems beyond the grasp of any other star at the moment. The Barcelona captain also leads the race for European Golden Shoe with 32 goals and is the joint top scorer in the Champions League with 8 goals.

Messi not only leads in the scoring charts but leads in the list of assist providers as well with 21 assists in all competitions. The Argentine once again proved his unfathomable impact when his last-minute exploits against Villareal helped Blaugrana win a point despite being 4-2 down in the second half.

Meanwhile, Diego Simeone is yet to register a win in his career against Barcelona in the Nou Camp. The gap between the top two teams is 8 points and anything other than victory will push the Catalan giants towards another LaLiga title.

The heart of the matter

Speaking in the pre-match interview, Simeone claimed that they are not afraid of Lionel Messi but respectful.

"Afraid isn't the right word, respect is closer to the mark. There's a definite hierarchy at Barcelona and it's also worth noting the extraordinary job their coach is doing to keep them alive in every competition." said Simeone as quoted by AS.

When asked about Messi's free-kick heroics, Simeone said:

"Pure quality, there are moments when precision levels peaks and Messi's in that moment right now."

What's next?

Diego Simeone's side will travel to face Barcelona next in the LaLiga.

