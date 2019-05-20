×
Lionel Messi news: "After his two goals, I went back to bed!" says Kylian Mbappe on Messi's brace against Eibar

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
631   //    20 May 2019, 10:49 IST

France v Argentina: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
France v Argentina: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

What's the story?

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has responded to Lionel Messi's brace against Eibar stating that he is not losing any sleep over how it affects the race for the European Golden Shoe.

In case you didn't know...

Messi ended his La Liga season with 36 goals after he scored a phenomenal brace in two minutes during Barcelona's 2-2 draw with Eibar on Sunday.

The goals helped the 31-year-old lift a record sixth Pichichi trophy, thereby equalling Telmo Zarra's record as the player with the most La Liga top-scorer awards.

Meanwhile, Mbappe, who has been Messi's only true goal-scoring competitor this season, also netted a brace in PSG's 4-0 win over Dijon on Saturday.

This means that the prolific Frenchman is four goals away from Messi, who looks closer than ever to winning a record sixth European Golden Shoe. 

The heart of the matter 

Mbappe has revealed that he immediately went back to sleep after watching Messi score the two goals against Eibar but insists that he remains hopeful that he could surpass the Argentine's tally during PSG's last league game.

Speaking at the Union Nationale des Footballeurs Professionnels awards, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner said (via Mirror Football): "Yes I'm aiming for the golden shoe this year. This afternoon I took a break in my nap to see Messi's match - after his two goals I went back to bed! I still have 90 mins, I have nothing to lose!"

The Frenchman added, "This is a very important moment for me, I am arriving at maybe the first or second turning point in my career."

"I have learned so much here, and I feel it's maybe the time to have more responsibility. Maybe at PSG, that would give me great pleasure, or maybe elsewhere for a new project."

What's next?

Mbappe has the opportunity to surpass Messi's incredible goal tally when PSG face Reims in their last Ligue 1 game on Friday.

Tags:
Barcelona Paris Saint-Germain Football Lionel Messi Kylian Mbappe
