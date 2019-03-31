Lionel Messi news: Albiceleste star makes LaLiga history; matches Real Madrid legend's incredible win record

FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - La Liga

What's the story?

Returning from a disappointing international break, Barcelona star Lionel Messi was back with a bang in LaLiga and scored another brace in the ongoing season to help his club to a 2-0 victory in the Catalan derby over Espanyol.

When the final whistle of the game was blown, Messi has created history with his club yet again. It was his 334th league win in Blaugrana colors and now he is on level with former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas, who'd managed a record 334 win during his illustrious career.

In case you didn't know...

The Argentine has now scored 40 or more goals for the tenth season running.

It was his sixth brace of an incredible season in the domestic league, in which he has also managed to score three hat-tricks so far.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also became the first player across Europe's top five leagues to breach the 30-goal mark this season.

Los Blancos legend Casillas reached his 334 wins in 510 matches, while Messi achieved the feat in his 445th league appearance for the Catalan giants.

The heart of the matter...

Messi, who recovered from an injury picked up while on international duty, showed off his individual brilliance in the local derby against Espanyol, as he scored both the goals of the game, late in the second half.

After scoring his 30th goals of the season in sublime fashion from a direct free-kick, the mercurial Argentine sealed his 334th win with the club with a close-range finish following a pass from Malcom.

The Barcelona No.10 continued his record-breaking season by becoming the player with most wins in the Spanish top-flight, a record he currently shares with Casillas.

He will surely break the Spanish goalkeeper's record in coming days, as he has been in red hot form this season and his club is unbeaten in the last 17 games.

334 - @FCBarcelona_es ’s Leo Messi is now the player to win more games in LaLiga history (334, alongside Iker Casillas). Myth. pic.twitter.com/xsL2yLcnZK — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 30, 2019

He now has 31 goals this season, comfortably atop the summit of European Golden Shoe race, with no other player yet to score 30 goals this season.

What's next?

The 31-year-old has a big chance to end the season on a high note, as an unprecedented third treble is still within his club's reaches.

