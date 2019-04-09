×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lionel Messi news: Barcelona-bound midfielder reveals why he admires the Blaugrana star

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
News
124   //    09 Apr 2019, 23:01 IST

Ajax starlet Frenkie de Jong agreed to join Barcelona in the winter transfer window.
Ajax starlet Frenkie de Jong agreed to join Barcelona in the winter transfer window.

What's the story?

Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who will join Barcelona this summer after signing a five-year contract for €75m, has revealed that he's already in awe of his future club's captain Lionel Messi, who he believes is the best player in the world.

He told UEFA.com that the reason why he admires the Argentinean superstar was because he used to play in the No. 10 role as a youngster, a role in which no one in the world can currently challenge Messi's dominance.

In case you didn't know...

De Jong is part of the new generation of young talents that eliminated the incumbent title holders Real Madrid from the UEFA Champions League in the round of 16.


It was reported that Messi had personally called the youngster, which played a huge role in him ultimately deciding to join the Spanish giants over other interested parties like PSG.

The heart of the matter

De Jong, who plays primarily as a central midfielder, has put in brilliant performances in the Dutch top-flight, earning him comparisons with one of the greatest Dutch players of all-time Johan Cruyff, a legend the young prodigy revers a lot.

Ahead of Ajax's clash with Juventus this week, the player talked about his club's chances of going all the way in the competition. He told UEFA.com:

"[After defeating Real Madrid] hopefully against Juventus we can show everyone that we are just as good as them or even better."

He also opened up about who he thinks is the best player in the world.

Advertisement
"I always thought [Lionel] Messi was the best player."

Following this huge declaration, de Jong revealed the secret reason why the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is a player he'd admired since childhood. He had started his career playing as a No.10 and that's why he has huge respect for Messi. He continued:

"As a young player I was more of a No.10 who played right behind the strikers. A bit lazy, with lots of possession."

What's next?

Ajax host Juventus at the Johan Cruijff Arena, while Barcelona visit Old Trafford to take on Manchester United in their respective Champions League QF fixtures, which kick off at the same time tomorrow.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Ajax Football Lionel Messi Frenkie de Jong
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Football is my cup of tea. Let's talk football over a Cup of tea!
3 clubs that could still win a treble this season
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Matthijs de Ligt should sign for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why the hype around Frenkie de Jong is real
RELATED STORY
What Frenkie de Jong Signifies for Barcelona's Short-Term and Long-Term Future
RELATED STORY
Reports: Another prodigy set to choose Barcelona after Frenkie De Jong
RELATED STORY
Barcelona news: Barca confirm they asked Frenkie de Jong to knock Real Madrid out of Champions League
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: 3 reasons why Barcelona might have found a gem of a player in Frenkie de Jong
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Catalans submit sensational bid to sign another Ajax star
RELATED STORY
3 FC Barcelona Players Who Will Be Benefited From De Jong's arrival
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Will Ajax repeat their heroics from 1995?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Quarter-finals
Today LIV POR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Porto
1' TOT MAN
0 - 0
 Tottenham vs Manchester City
Tomorrow AJA JUV 12:30 AM Ajax vs Juventus
Tomorrow MAN BAR 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Barcelona
17 Apr JUV AJA 12:30 AM Juventus vs Ajax
17 Apr BAR MAN 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Manchester United
18 Apr POR LIV 12:30 AM Porto vs Liverpool
18 Apr MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
European Qualifiers
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us