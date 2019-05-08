×
Lionel Messi News: Barcelona captain involved in an incident with unhappy fans at airport

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
1.64K   //    08 May 2019, 21:44 IST

Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg
Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg


What's the story?

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi met with some unhappy Barcelona fans at the Airport, who expressed their frustration over the team's failures in the Champions League.

In case you didn't know...

After failing to hold on to a three-goal lead against Roma last year, Barcelona suffered another heartbreak in the Champions League. Barcelona enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 victory at Nou Camp in the first leg of semi-finals against Liverpool but the Reds pulled off a miraculous comeback at their home to win 4-3 on aggregate.

Divock Origi and Gini Wijnaldum both scored a brace as Liverpool inflicted a crushing 4-0 defeat in the second leg. Lionel Messi, who netted two goals in the first leg, was contained by Virgil Van Dijk & Co. as the Catalan giants failed to score in the match.

Despite the failure, Messi is enjoying another historic season and leads the Champions League goalscoring charts with 12 goals. The 31-year-old is also leading the race for European Golden Shoe with 34 LaLiga goals so far this campaign and remains one of the highest assist providers in Europe.

Speaking after the match, Valverde said:

 "They were better and we have to accept it. The scoreline was 4-0 and when that's the case there are no excuses. Their second goal hurt us massively and the third one came in straight after that."
"They played well, and we have to congratulate them for reaching the final.”

The heart of the matter

Messi scored six goals in the knockout stages but failed to ensure a place at Champions League finals for the fourth successive year.

The Argentine was visibly distraught after the match as he broke down to tears. Messi was also left by Barcelona team bus due to anti-doping tests which is why the Argentine reached the airport later.

At the airport, few unhappy travelling fans expressed their frustration over the team's failures in the Champions League once again. Messi was with his personal assistant and body-guard who controlled the situation.

What's next?

Barcelona will face Getafe next in the LaLiga.

