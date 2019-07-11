×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lionel Messi news: Barcelona captain named ESPY Best International Men's Football Player

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
286   //    11 Jul 2019, 14:03 IST

Nigeria v Argentina: Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Nigeria v Argentina: Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

What's the story?

Barcelona and Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been named the ESPY (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly) Best International Men's Football Player for his individual and collective exploits in the last year.

In case you didn't know

The ESPY award is a prize presented by the American broadcast television network ABC. It was previously awarded by ESPN in recognition of individual and team achievement as well as performance in the previous calendar year.

The winners were voted for by fans, sportswriters, broadcasters, sports executives, and sportspersons. Thereafter, the winners will be selected through an online balloting conducted among players selected by the ESPY Select Nominating Committee.

The 2019 edition of the annual award ceremony was held on Wednesday in Los Angeles, USA.

The heart of the matter

Messi beat the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Virgil van Dijk to the Best Men's Football Player of the Year award for his outstanding exploits in the last ye.

The 32-year-old has enjoyed a scintillating individual campaign, having netted a staggering 51 goals in all competitions for the Catalan giants. 36 of those goals came in La Liga and helped him to the Pichichi trophy and the European Golden Shoe. The Argentine also boasts of being the top-scorer in the 2018-19 edition of the Champions League.

The five-time Ballon d'Or recipient led Barcelona to a consecutive La Liga title but failed to do the same in Europe, where they crashed out of the Champions League despite being overwhelming favorites to lift the continental trophy. The Blaugrana further failed to retain the Copa del Rey title after a shock defeat to Valencia.

Internationally, Messi ended his Copa America campaign on a bitter note as Argentina finished in third place amid intense controversy.

What's next?

It remains to be seen if Messi will feature in the squad for Barcelona's club friendly against Chelsea on July 23.

Tags:
Barcelona Argentina Football Team Lionel Messi
Advertisement
Lionel Messi News: 'I've not seen anyone better than Messi', says former Barcelona captain
RELATED STORY
The road ahead for Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Former FIFA president claims Messi kept saying 'the best but not the champion' after 2014 FIFA Golden Ball win
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Barcelona captain's restaurant in Argentina is giving out free meals to the homeless amid cold snap
RELATED STORY
Five football legends who have made their pick between Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Barcelona captain unsure if he will play at 2022 FIFA World Cup
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi: Twitter erupts with birthday messages for Barcelona talisman
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Barcelona star defends Messi over accusations of picking Argentina squad
RELATED STORY
Three challenges that remain for Lionel Messi to conquer before he retires
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi: 5 unknown records created by the Argentine
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us