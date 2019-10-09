Lionel Messi News: Barcelona skipper appears to confirm that he will hang up his boots at the Camp Nou

Sevilla FC v FC Barcelona - La Liga

What's the story?

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi appears to have confirmed that he will see off the remaining days of his career at the Camp Nou, weeks after he expressed his desire to play for his boyhood club, Newell's Old Boys, before he hangs up his boots.

In case you didn't know...

Messi's loyalty to the Blaugrana has rarely been questioned as the 32-year-old has spent his entire career with the Catalan club, during which he established himself as one of the best players in their history.

However, the Argentina international's future at the Camp Nou was put through the wringer when it was recently revealed that a clause in his contract allows him to leave the club at the end of any season.

The five-time Ballon d'Or recipient further added to the speculation when he admitted he would love to play for Newell's Old Boys before his retirement.

When asked about his desire to rejoin his boyhood club in an intervew with FIFA last month, he said,

"Yes. That’s what I’ve always said, haven’t I? It’s a childhood dream of mine to play in the Newell’s shirt, though I don’t know if I can make it happen. It’s not just down to me, though. I’ve got three children."

The heart of the matter

Messi has now suggested that he will see out his career with Barcelona, whom he has captained in the previous two seasons.

He told RAC1, via Daily Mail,

"Today my idea and that of my family is to end here. Especially first because of how I am in the club, how I feel in the club, then because of the familiar, for how good we are in this city, for my children, for not changing my friendships and I don't want it broken because I had to live it on my personal level."

What's next?

Barcelona will return to action after the ongoing international break when they face Eibar in La Liga on October 19th.