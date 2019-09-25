×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Lionel Messi News: Barcelona skipper reiterates his desire to make 'dream' move to his boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
635   //    25 Sep 2019, 13:56 IST

Granada CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Granada CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

What's the story?

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has reiterated his desire to represent his boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys in the latter stages of his career, just weeks after it was revealed that he could leave the Catalan outfit at the end of any season.

In case you didn't know...

Messi made his humble start on the books at Newell's Old Boys before being invited to join Barcelona's famed La Masia academy as a youngster.

At the Camp Nou, the 32-year-old forward established himself as one of the greatest players to have graced the game, winning thirty major trophies and several individual honours with the club. He recently picked up his latest individual prize on Monday as he won the FIFA Best Men's Player of the Year award in recognition of his phenomenal exploits last season.

The Argentina international, whose contract with Barcelona will expire in 2021, recently made the headlines after it was revealed that a clause in his contract allows him to leave the club at the end of any season if he wishes to.

While Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu has assured fans of Messi's loyalty towards the club, the player has made no secret of his desire to return to his native country where he hopes to play out the rest of his career at Newell's.

The heart of the matter

Messi has once again expressed his desire to play for his boyhood club at some point in his career but has admitted that the decision will be made with the approval of his family.

When asked if his plan has changed in an interview with FIFA, he said,

"Yes. That’s what I’ve always said, haven’t I?
"It’s a childhood dream of mine to play in the Newell’s shirt, though I don’t know if I can make it happen. It’s not just down to me, though. I’ve got three children."
Advertisement

What's next?

Messi, who made his first start of the season during Barcelona's win over Villarreal on Tuesday, was substituted at half time owing to an apparent groin injury.

The Blaugrana are next scheduled to face Getafe in La Liga on Saturday.

Tags:
La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona Newell's Old Boys Lionel Messi La Liga News La Liga Teams
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 6
FT REA GRA
1 - 1
 Real Valladolid vs Granada
FT REA LEV
3 - 1
 Real Betis vs Levante
FT BAR VIL
2 - 1
 Barcelona vs Villarreal
Today LEG ATH 10:30 PM Leganés vs Athletic Club
Today MAL ATL 10:30 PM Mallorca vs Atlético Madrid
Today VAL GET 11:30 PM Valencia vs Getafe
Tomorrow REA OSA 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Osasuna
Tomorrow EIB SEV 10:30 PM Eibar vs Sevilla
Tomorrow CEL ESP 11:30 PM Celta Vigo vs Espanyol
27 Sep REA DEP 12:30 AM Real Sociedad vs Deportivo Alavés
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us