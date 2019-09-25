Lionel Messi News: Barcelona skipper reiterates his desire to make 'dream' move to his boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys

Granada CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

What's the story?

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has reiterated his desire to represent his boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys in the latter stages of his career, just weeks after it was revealed that he could leave the Catalan outfit at the end of any season.

In case you didn't know...

Messi made his humble start on the books at Newell's Old Boys before being invited to join Barcelona's famed La Masia academy as a youngster.

At the Camp Nou, the 32-year-old forward established himself as one of the greatest players to have graced the game, winning thirty major trophies and several individual honours with the club. He recently picked up his latest individual prize on Monday as he won the FIFA Best Men's Player of the Year award in recognition of his phenomenal exploits last season.

The Argentina international, whose contract with Barcelona will expire in 2021, recently made the headlines after it was revealed that a clause in his contract allows him to leave the club at the end of any season if he wishes to.

While Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu has assured fans of Messi's loyalty towards the club, the player has made no secret of his desire to return to his native country where he hopes to play out the rest of his career at Newell's.

The heart of the matter

Messi has once again expressed his desire to play for his boyhood club at some point in his career but has admitted that the decision will be made with the approval of his family.

When asked if his plan has changed in an interview with FIFA, he said,

"Yes. That’s what I’ve always said, haven’t I?

"It’s a childhood dream of mine to play in the Newell’s shirt, though I don’t know if I can make it happen. It’s not just down to me, though. I’ve got three children."

What's next?

Messi, who made his first start of the season during Barcelona's win over Villarreal on Tuesday, was substituted at half time owing to an apparent groin injury.

The Blaugrana are next scheduled to face Getafe in La Liga on Saturday.