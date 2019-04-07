Lionel Messi news: Barcelona star sets new LaLiga record with Atletico Madrid victory

Uday Jaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 30 // 07 Apr 2019, 08:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FC Barcelona v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

What's the story?

Lionel Messi overtook Iker Casillas' record for most career La Liga wins as he helped the Blaugrana beat Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

In case you didn't know...

After a 4-4 draw against Villareal, Barcelona returned back to winning ways as they beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 in their league game at the Camp Nou on Saturday.

Luis Suarez gave the Blaugrana the lead in the 85th minute, which was doubled by Lionel Messi just a minute after.

The Catalan club extended their lead to 11 points at the top of the La Liga table with this win and are now in the driving seat to lift the league title, with just seven games left to play in the season.

Speaking after the game, Barcelona coach, Ernesto Valverde said that his team is now closer to winning the title.

He said:

"It's three very important points. We are closer to the title, but we still have it [to win].

"The work has to be finished. Today [Saturday] was a fundamental match because they can mean a lot.

"We are very happy because our opponent was second in the table and a huge team who has fought to the end with one less man."

Advertisement

The heart of the matter

🔥3⃣3⃣5⃣🔥



Leo Messi now has more wins than any player in #LaLigaHistory! (335) pic.twitter.com/dEGc5G1BgB — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) April 6, 2019

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi overtook Iker Casillas as the La Liga star with the most number of wins in the Spanish top division with a victory against league rivals Atletico on Sunday.

The Argentine international has now registered 335 victories in the La Liga, one more than Iker Casillas who is currently second in the list.

What's next?

Barcelona are scheduled to play against Manchester United for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals tie on April 11.

Advertisement