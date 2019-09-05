Lionel Messi News: Cesc Fabregas names the Barcelona star as the best player for the last 15 years

FC Barcelona v Arsenal - Pre-Season Friendly

What’s the story?

Former Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas is of the opinion that Lionel Messi has been the best player for the last 15 years. According to the Spaniard, Messi is one of a kind and it will be impossible to find another player like the mercurial Argentine.

In case you didn’t know...

Fàbregas, who is currently plying his trade in Ligue 1 side Monaco, came through Barcelona’s famous youth academy, La Masia. Fabregas, who was signed by Premier League side Arsenal when he was 16 years old, made a name for himself while playing in north London under Arsène Wenger’s management.

However, Fàbregas returned to Barcelona after a protracted transfer saga in August 2011 in a transfer fee worth £35 million. During his three-year spell at the Camp Nou, Fabregas formed a formidable partnership with Andrés Iniesta and Xavi Hernández in midfield and helped Barcelona win several trophies.

The heart of the matter

In an exclusive interview with Spanish daily AS, Fabregas has heaped praise on his former teammate Messi. When asked if there will be another player like the Argentine in the future, he replied:

"I think that's probably impossible.

"We've seen the likes of Ronaldo and Ronaldinho, amazing players, but Messi has been the best for 15 years. He's in his 17th season and he's been the best since he was 18 years old.

"I've seen things you wouldn't believe. Every three days he scores goals, he heads off to play for Argentina, he comes back jet-lagged and scores a hat-trick... that's not normal, believe me.”

Fabregas also explained that he would have liked to play more with Messi and blamed his injuries for not being at his best at key moments during his time at Barcelona.

"I would have liked to enjoy playing more with Leo. I had a bit of bad luck in that respect. The first season we had together we had a great understanding. But the two following seasons was when I had my worst time with injuries. I wasn’t at my best at key moments and that affected everyone, including Leo."

What’s next?

Messi is fighting against time to be fit for Barcelona's La Liga fixture against Valencia on 14th September at the Camp Nou.