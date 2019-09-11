Lionel Messi News: David Beckham approaches Barcelona talisman for a sensational move to Inter Miami

What's the story?

Inter Miami part-owner David Beckham has reportedly reached out to Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi to discuss a possible transfer to the club when the franchise will make their debut in Major League Soccer next season.

In case you didn't know...

Beckham's Inter Miami side, who are set to become the 25th franchise in the MLS when they start featuring in the league in March 2020, are currently looking to recruit big names in a bid to boost their reputation in the league.

The former England skipper has been incredibly vocal about his desire to bring some of the world's elite to his squad, telling reporters back in March,

"Everyone has their wish list -- everyone does! But if you look at the way Leo and Cristiano are still playing, even at what you might think is the later stage of their careers, I don't see it ending for them.

"They're playing at such a high level that it's hard to see them leaving the clubs they are at. But we will see. You never know what can happen in football."

Beckham himself was the first-ever Designated Player in MLS history and played an influential role in the growth of the league in the last decade.

The heart of the matter

According to Catalunya Radio, Beckham has reportedly contacted Messi over the possibility of a move to Inter Miami in 2020. The former Manchester United superstar is keen on bringing the mercurial Argentine to the United States and his team are reportedly prepared to offer him a huge financial deal.

The report further claims that the five-time Ballon d'Or recipient is fairly interested in the deal and that Barcelona are well-aware of it.

The rumours come after Blaugrana president Josep Maria Bartomeu recently confirmed that a clause in Messi's contract allows him to leave the club at the end of any season.

What's next?

Barcelona are believed to be working on a new deal for Messi, with a lifetime contract reportedly mooted in an attempt to secure the Argentine's future at the Camp Nou.