Lionel Messi News: Former Real Madrid star wants Los Blancos to sign the Argentine's son

Messi with his sons

What's the story?

Alvaro Arbeloa wants Real Madrid to sign Lionel Messi’s second son Mateo after the Barcelona superstar revealed that his kid celebrates Los Blancos' goals.

In case you didn’t know…

Messi had an excellent 2018-19 season in terms of personal achievements. The 31-year-old Argentine netted 51 times in all competitions and helped Barcelona to another La Liga crown.

Messi also managed to win his sixth European Golden Shoe after scoring 36 goals for Barcelona in La Liga. Although the mercurial Argentine failed to inspire his team to another Champions League glory, but he himself finished the season as the top scorer of the competition with 12 goals to his name.

However, in a recent interview with TyC Sports, the Catalan ace has confessed about the “joker” nature of his second son Mateo.

“The TV is there, and Mateo cheers Madrid's goals to annoy his brother. He's the one who is a Madrid fan.

“Thiago never misses a match. Mateo loves football, he wears all the shirts. We were playing at home and he said to me, 'I'm Liverpool, who beat you'; 'Valencia won, eh - I'm Valencia.”

Messi has also confessed that how much he misses his son whenever he is called up for national duty.

"It's hard to leave them, more and more so. The call-ups are more difficult for me every time. I suffer being so far away from them."

The heart of the matter

Arbeloa, who won eight major title during his time at Real Madrid, lightheartedly called on his former club to sign Messi's son Mateo after learning that the kid celebrates Los Blancos' goals.

“Let’s get him signed,” the Tweet quoted with some funny emojis attached.

What’s Next?

Messi will be looking to help Argentina win the upcoming Copa America.