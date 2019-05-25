Lionel Messi News: "It may be the case that, as a human, he has an off day" - Valencia boss reveals what they will do to stop the Argentine maestro

Valencia CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

What’s the story?

Valencia boss Marcelino explained what his team will do to stop Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi when they meet in the finals of the Copa del Rey.

In case you didn’t know..

Messi will soon be turning 32 but he is showing no signs of slowing down. Despite being on the wrong side of the 30's, the Blaugrana captain is currently enjoying one of his best individual campaigns in his glittering career.

Messi has racked up 50 goals and 22 assists in all competitions so far in the campaign. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner leads in the race for European Golden Shoe and also tops the Champions League scoring charts so far. Messi has already secured his sixth Pichichi trophy and has virtually won the European Golden Shoe award for a record sixth time.

On the other hand, Valencia mounted a comeback of sorts to secure a Champions League spot in the La Liga after a poor start to the campaign.

The heart of the matter

The Valencia manager admits that most coaches have no clue on how to stop Messi, stating that he will hope that the Blaugrana captain has an off day.

Speaking in a press conference, Marcelino said:

"Most coaches do not know how [to stop Messi]. We'll do what we've always done [against him]. Try to get him to participate less in the key areas on the pitch. It may be the case that, as a human, he has an off day and we will have to take advantage."

Marcelino also hopes that Valencia can mount an upset as Barcelona are clear favorites to win the Copa del Rey.

"We may lack experience, but surely we have plenty of heart and, from that point of view, I believe we can match them."

"This season we have played in many vital matches [in the Europa League, Copa del Rey and the race for fourth spot in LaLiga Santander]. Barcelona have a lot of experience in these kinds of games. The 90 minutes will decide the champion and we will do our best to achieve that."

What's next?

Barcelona will face Valencia in the Copa del Rey finals tonight.