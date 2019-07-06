×
Barcelona Transfer News: "Messi doesn't ask us to sign certain players"- President Bartomeu

Sachin Iyer
ANALYST
News
157   //    06 Jul 2019, 17:44 IST

Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg
Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

What's the story?

Barcelona President Josip Maria Bartomeu has spoken out on media speculation that Blaugrana captain Lionel Messi dictates transfer policies at the Catalan club, saying that "Messi doesn't ask [the club] to sign certain players, he asks for a competitive team".

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona are looking to stregthen their ageing squad after an underwhelming 2018-19 season where they finished as La Liga champions but were eliminated in the semi-finals of the Champions League by eventual champions Liverpool. To add further embarassment, the Blaugrana were then upset in the Copa del Rey final by Valencia.

Having already added Netherlands international midfielder Frenkie de Jong over the summer transfer window, Barcelona are expected to announce the signing of former Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann over the coming days.

Barcelona President Bartomeu had sparked controversy after disclosing that Barcelona CEO Oscar Grau had met with Atleti's chief executive Miguel Gil on Thursday to discuss a deal for the French World Cup winner, with the Madrid club issuing a statement in response.

The heart of the matter

Over the years, several reports from Spain have suggested that club captain and talisman Lionel Messi has a direct hand in deciding what players to bring into the Nou Camp over summer transfer windows. Most recently, reports have alluded that Messi has been pushing for the Blaugrana's re-signing of Neymar.

As reported by Express, when quizzed about this in yesterday's press conference, Barcelona President Bartomeu was quick to dismiss the rumours.

"“Let's end the myth,” he said. “Messi doesn't ask [the club] to sign certain players, he asks for a competitive team.”

What's next?

Barcelona begin their pre-season on 23rd of July, with a friendly match against Chelsea in Saitama, Japan.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Atletico Madrid Football Lionel Messi Antoine Griezmann Barcelona Transfer News Atletico Madrid Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
