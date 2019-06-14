×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lionel Messi News: “Messi doesn’t have to win a World Cup to be as good as Maradona,” says Argentina legend Mario Kempes

Debjit Ghoshal
ANALYST
News
80   //    14 Jun 2019, 12:38 IST

France v Argentina: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
France v Argentina: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

What’s the story?

Argentina legend and 1978 World Cup winner Mario Kempes has given his views on the long-standing debate as to whether Lionel Messi can be as good as Diego Maradona.

According to the former Valencia striker, Messi doesn’t have to win a World Cup to prove himself as good as Maradona, who single-handedly guided Argentine to World Cup glory in 1986.

In case you didn’t know…

Despite being the highest-ever goalscorer for Argentina, Messi’s legacy has been questioned time and time again as he has failed to inspire his nation to World Cup glory. Although the Barcelona superstar helped Argentina to reach the final of the 2014 World Cup, Germany defeated them to lift the cup.

Messi has been subject to criticism in his own country as several Argentines still doubt his leadership quality, along with his desire to win something with the national side. In addition to not winning a World Cup, Messi has also failed to guide Argentina to a Copa America title, despite reaching the final thrice.

The heart of the matter

In a recent interview with Radio MARCA, Kempes reflected on the Messi-Maradona comparison.

"Maradona was world champion in 1986 and Messi still hasn't done that. That's the reality.
"But Messi has won it all, what he's done has been fantastic, although there will always be this comparison that Messi will not be as good as Maradona because he's not won the World Cup. It's all stupid. Messi doesn't have to win the World Cup to be as good as Diego.
"Argentinians are petty and selfish. I don't understand this enthusiasm they have for Maradona now when we have the best in the world [in front of us right now]. That's what Argentinians are like, they prefer to look backwards because Messi still hasn't won the World Cup and forget that this guy has won it all. For some, Messi isn't useful."

What’s next?

Messi will look to help Argentina win the Copa America 2019 in Brazil.

Tags:
Copa America 2019 Barcelona Argentina Football Team Lionel Messi Diego Maradona 2014 FIFA World Cup
Advertisement
Lionel Messi: 5 Reasons why the star will never win a major trophy with Argentina
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: 'Messi on his own can't win you championships'- Argentine icon on how Barca captain is being treated by coaches
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: FC Barcelona skipper insists Argentina are not the favorites to win the Copa America 2019
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: 3 reasons why Lionel Messi can win the title with Argentina this year
RELATED STORY
Five football legends who have made their pick between Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona
RELATED STORY
The road ahead for Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Copa America: 'I'm more anxious to be a champion for Messi than for myself', says Sergio Aguero
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: 'Even though Messi is wonderful, they have problems winning the World Cup'- Barack Obama on Argentine wizard
RELATED STORY
Argentina manager names starting XI vs Nicaragua; says Albiceleste can win Copa America if "Messi does what he does every Sunday"
RELATED STORY
Five times Lionel Messi proved that he is human
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Copa America 2019
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
Tomorrow BRA BOL 06:00 AM Brazil vs Bolivia
16 Jun VEN PER 12:30 AM Venezuela vs Peru
16 Jun ARG COL 03:30 AM Argentina vs Colombia
17 Jun PAR QAT 12:30 AM Paraguay vs Qatar
17 Jun URU ECU 03:30 AM Uruguay vs Ecuador
18 Jun JAP CHI 04:30 AM Japan vs Chile
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
African Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us