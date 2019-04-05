Lionel Messi News: “Messi is more talented, but Ronaldo is a self-made star”- claims former Real Madrid legend

Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Supercopa de Espana: 2nd Leg Barcelona ace Lionel Messi

What is the story?

Real Madrid legend, Guti has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as a self-made star while he also confessed that the Blaugrana captain Lionel Messi is much more talented than his on-field rival.

In case you didn’t know….

José María Gutiérrez Hernández, known as Guti, was an attacking midfielder for Real Madrid in his playing days. The former Spanish international was an instrumental part of Real’s dominance in the early 21st century. During his tenure at Madrid, Guti lifted three UEFA Champions League titles and five La Liga championships.

Guti is really famous for his comments amongst the Madridistas. He has been on the headlines of various Spanish newspapers for his controversial comments and off-field activities. Before the arrival of Zidane on the managerial hot seat of Real Madrid for the second time running, Guti was been heavily linked to the Real Madrid managerial job.

However, both Messi and Ronaldo have been magnificent for Barcelona and Juventus respectively throughout this campaign. Messi has already scored 42 goals in just 39 appearances for the Catalan giants across all competitions. Meanwhile, it was Ronaldo who inspired Juventus to secure another quarter-final berth for Juve, courtesy a sensational hat-trick.

The heart of the matter…

In a recent interview with Madrid based tabloid Marca, the three-time UEFA Champions League winner said:

“Messi has more talent, Cristiano is more of a goal scorer, more ambition, he is a self-made player.”

When asked to choose between Messi or Ronaldo, Guti was diplomatic in his answer.

“Both. It is true that I recently tweeted that I chose Messi, but I value highly what Cristiano has done.” he added.

What’s Next?

Messi and Barcelona will lock horns against Atlético Madrid on Saturday night at Camp Nou in a crucial La Liga fixture.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo is expected to be fit before the all-important first leg of UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie against Ajax.

