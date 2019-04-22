×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lionel Messi news: Paris Saint-Germain superstar closes gap with the Argentine in race for the European Golden Shoe

Nidhun Thankachan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
708   //    22 Apr 2019, 10:06 IST

Lionel Messi has been in stupendous goalscoring form this season
Lionel Messi has been in stupendous goalscoring form this season



What's the story?

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has inched closer to Lionel Messi's league goal tally this season, following a sensational hat-trick against AS Monaco in Ligue 1 yesterday. The 20-year old is now on 30 league goals for the season, while the mercurial Argentine leads the race for the European Golden Boot with 33 goals in La Liga. Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, is a distant 11th in the table with 19 goals in the Seria A

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona beat Real Sociadad 2-1 on Saturday, with Messi having a rare scoreless game. But he contributed the assist for Jordi Alba's winner. Ernesto Valverde's side are on the hunt for the treble this season. They are the runaway leaders in La Liga, have reached the finals of the Copa del Rey and demolished Manchester United 4-0 on aggregate en route to reaching the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Messi has scored 45 goals and made 15 assists in all competitions in the present campaign. 'La Pulga' is currently leading both the UEFA Champions League and La Liga goalscoring charts.

The heart of the matter

Mbappe's heroics against AS Monaco saw Paris Saint-Germain secure the Ligue 1 title with 5 games to spare. The 3 points ensured that the Parisians lead the table with an unassailable 19 points ahead of nearest rivals Lille OSC. The 20-year-old World Cup winner has shouldered the goalscoring burden at PSG, with talisman Neymar out injured. Mbappe toepoked the first goal from a pass from Notre-Dame in the 15th minute, beating the defensive line with sheer pace. He beat his marker for pace and power again to smash in the second on the 38th minute mark. He ensured he left the pitch with the match ball in the 55th minute, tapping in a Dani Alves pass from a fast PSG counter. Mbappe leads the Ligue 1 scoring chartes with a whopping 30 goals, with Lille's Nicolas Pepe second with 19 goals.

What's next?

Barcelona next face Alaves in La Liga on Tuesday night, while PSG will come up against Rennes in the French Cup final on Saturday as they look to complete a domestic double.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Paris Saint-Germain Football Lionel Messi Kylian Mbappe La Liga Teams Ligue 1 Teams
Advertisement
Lionel Messi news: Argentine ahead of everyone in the race for European Golden Shoe, extends lead after hat-trick against Real Betis
RELATED STORY
European Golden Shoe: Mbappe extends lead over Ronaldo; closes gap to Messi
RELATED STORY
Top Contenders for the European Golden Shoe Race: December 2018
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi extends lead over Cristiano Ronaldo in European Golden Shoe race
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi extends his lead over Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo in the race for the European Golden Shoe
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi goes three goals ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo for the European Golden Shoe
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi extends lead over Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo in European Golden Shoe race
RELATED STORY
Kylian Mbappe overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo and is right behind Lionel Messi in the European Golden Shoe race
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi extends his lead over Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe in European Golden Shoe race
RELATED STORY
European Golden Shoe 2018-19: Ronaldo in hot pursuit as Messi and Mbappe lead the race for the award
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us