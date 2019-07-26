Lionel Messi News: 'People talk about Maradona or Pelé, but Messi has been at the top for 15 years', says former Uruguayan star

France v Argentina: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Former Uruguay and Inter Milan star Alvaro Recoba has explained why he thinks Lionel Messi is the best footballer of all time, citing his consistency as one of the main reasons for his admiration of the Barcelona maestro.

Messi may have won everything there is to win with Barcelona but his international career with Argentina has been heavily criticized for his inability to inspire them to a major international title.

The 32-year-old recently made the headlines for his antics in the 2019 Copa America, where his national team once again faltered in their race for silverware, finishing at third place following a win over Chile in the playoff.

Messi finished off his campaign in the South American tournament on a sour note as he accused the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) for rigging the Copa America and setting it up for Brazil to win.

The Albiceleste's Copa America collapse continues a series of near-misses for the side after they tasted defeat in the 2014 FIFA World Cup final as well as the Copa America finals of 2015 and 2016.

Messi's international shortcomings have invited different sections of the football world to make scathing comparisons to players who have been immensely successful with their national teams like Pele and, particularly, Diego Maradona.

Recoba has defended Messi amid the comparisons and argued that he remains the best in the world because of his genius and consistency. He further addressed rival fans' comments on the Argentine's loyalty to Barcelona and his inexperience elsewhere.

The former Inter Milan star said (via TyC Sports), "A lot of people talk about Maradona or Pelé, but Messi has been at the top for 15 years. On the top. People can say: 'But he hasn't moved from Barcelona.' And yes, but his teammates have changed. , and he's still there. For me, Messi is the best of all time. Absolutely. For me."

While Barcelona are set to continue their pre-season friendlies with a game against Vissel Kobe on Saturday, Argentina will return to action in a friendly with Chile on September 6.