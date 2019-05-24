×
Lionel Messi News: "I would like Valverde to continue next year", says Argentinian

Samyak Tripathi
ANALYST
News
15   //    24 May 2019, 23:26 IST

Valverde is in the good books of Messi
What’s the story?

Lionel Messi joined Gerard Pique and Ernesto Valverde in the pre-match press conference ahead of Barcelona's Copa del Rey Final against Valencia on Saturday. During the conference Messi shut all the speculation of players wanting Valverde's departure as he was seen defending his gaffer.

In case you didn’t know..

It was believed, after the debacle at Anfield, that the players wanted Ernesto Valverde out of the club, but he was at the helm only due to the mercy of the board.

FC Barcelona lost in a similar fashion to AS Roma last year- Taking a commanding lead in the first leg, they failed to show up in the return leg.

The heart of the matter

This was Messi's first press conference since 2015. On the eve of Copa del Rey final clash against Valencia, the Argentine ace was asked about Valverde, and to this, his response was:

"Criticism of the coach? If I'm honest, I didn't see much. They told me something but honestly manager [Valverde] did an impressive job. He was not to blame for our elimination vs LFC. We're the only culprits. That match & image we left was regrettable."
"I would like Valverde to continue next year, we won a double last year and we can repeat that this year."

The five time Ballon d'Or winner claimed he does not let the criticism get up to him and believes that the manager is doing everything in his power, with all the resources he has at his disposal. The player stressed on the fact that the former Athletic Bilbao manager was not solely to blame for the loss as the players were equally responsible for the shameful display away against Liverpool.

What's next?

Lionel Messi stressed on the fact the manager is doing a good job and would like to emulate previous seasons' success by winning the double tomorrow as they take on Valencia in the Copa del Rey final tomorrow.

La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Lionel Messi Gerard Pique Ernesto Valverde
