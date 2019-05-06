×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lionel Messi News: "Watching Messi is a must for your bucket list" claims Peter Crouch

Nidhun Thankachan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
113   //    06 May 2019, 18:07 IST

Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg
Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

What's the story?

Lionel Messi has been in superb form this season with his sky high standards, scoring a sensational 48 goals and providing 22 assists, as Barcelona are well on course for a historic treble. He hit the headlines again last week after netting a sensational brace as Barcelona beat Liverpool 3-0 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. Former Liverpool and England striker Peter Crouch was in awe of the talismanic Argentine and claimed that watching Messi is a must for everyone's bucket list.

In case you didn't know...

Crouch played for Liverpool from 2005 to 2008, netting 42 times in 135 appearances in all competitions. The 6 foot 7 striker was known from his dominant aerial presence and physicality. He still holds the record for most headed Premier League goals. He also scored 22 goals in 42 appearances for England.

Ernesto Valverde's Barcelona, under the captaincy of Messi, are well on course for a historic treble of trebles. They wrapped up the LaLiga title recently and have also reached the final of the Copa del Rey.

The heart of the matter

In an opinion piece written by him for the Daily Mail, Crouch was all praises for Lionel Messi.

"I never like to see Liverpool lose but when Lionel Messi scored his second goal — that free-kick you could watch again and again and again — I had to get to my feet. It wasn't to celebrate, it was simply to acknowledge his genius"
"In that spell, he has scored 600 goals. 600! He is treating the Champions League and La Liga in the same way I used to score in the Hayes and District Under-10 League. The level of football is so high now but his consistency has never faltered."

He went on to elaborate that he felt Messi is the best he has ever seen and that everyone must watch him play at least once.

“You try to think of new ways to talk about what he does and the best I can come up with is that he is a living monument; a footballer whom everyone should try to go to see at least once in their lives.

What's next?

Having wrapped up the LaLiga title and rested key players in the weekend's 2-0 loss to Celta Viga, Barcelona will head to Anfield to face Liverpool in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, with the kickoff scheduled for Wednesday, 12:30 AM IST.

Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona Peter Crouch Lionel Messi Ernesto Valverde
Advertisement
Lionel Messi News: 'Please don't compare Messi to Ronaldo again!', insists Mario Balotelli
RELATED STORY
Twitter: Lionel Messi eulogized for his sublime performance against Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: Argentine more rested than ever ahead of UCL semis
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: 'Many compare him to Ronaldo, but for those that like football, Messi is incomparable', says former Liverpool star
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Liverpool fans make petition to ban the Barcelona skipper for allegedly punching Fabinho
RELATED STORY
Twitter trolls Virgil van Dijk as he struggled to contain Lionel Messi 
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi discovered moving the ball from the fouled spot for his free-kick goal against Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: Barcelona’s official Twitter account made fun of UEFA’s request for MVP suggestions
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Klopp relishing the Messi challenge
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: "I would've liked to have coached Messi with Spain," remarks World Cup winning manager
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Semi-finals
FT TOT AJA
0 - 1
 Tottenham vs Ajax
FT BAR LIV
3 - 0
 Barcelona vs Liverpool
08 May LIV BAR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Barcelona
09 May AJA TOT 12:30 AM Ajax vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us