"Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe do what they want to do" - Frank Leboeuf claims PSG are a 'big mess', believes poor performances are not Mauricio Pochettino's fault

Despite having world-class superstars including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in their team, PSG have struggled with consistency this season. Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has claimed the Parisians' poor displays are not Mauricio Pochettino's fault.

The Frenchman was quoted as saying:

"You know it's complicated with Paris Saint-Germain."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Rennes 2-0 PSG.



PSG didn't have a single shot on target.



Messi, Neymar and Mbappe all started. Rennes 2-0 PSG.PSG didn't have a single shot on target.Messi, Neymar and Mbappe all started. https://t.co/QIWkVUa0nr

"I don't want to be harsh on the coach when I know it's almost impossible to really hold a dressing room and really do something special, especially with the individuals that you have."

Leboeuf claims that being mandated to play Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi causes a big problem at PSG.

"Really, you play with three players who have to do what they want to do... or they do what they want to do and the rest have to defend and compensate. So it's a big mess but there is nothing much you can do."

"When they are ready to play, you have to put Neymar, Mbappe, Messi - and the rest do what they want to do."

The Frenchman believes the issue with PSG isn't down to the manager. He pointed to the fact that Thomas Tuchel and Unai Emery both excelled after leaving the Ligue 1 giants.

"So, what is the part of responsibility for the coach in that matter? For me, none. We saw Laurent Blanc doing his best, we saw Kombouare before, we saw Emery and Tuchel - the same thing and we thought they were all crap."

"Last year one won the Europa League and the other won the Champions League. You know, I won't judge Pochettino because if he goes away and wins the Champions League with the next club, maybe some people will start seeing and saying that there's a problem at PSG."

"But if they win the Champions League with Pochettino, which I wish them, you know, nobody will have to say anything and I'll tell you that he has a good pass."

PSG manager - Mauricio Pochettino

How PSG have fared under Mauricio Pochettino so far this season

PSG have had a mixed start to the season. Although the Parisians have a healthy standing in all competitions, they've failed to step up as a team and have been badly exposed in several games so far. The likes of Rennes, Olympic Marseille and Club Brugge have all managed to upset them.

Regardless, Mauricio Pochettino's men currently lead the Ligue 1 table with 31 points in 12 games. They're also in a good position to qualify for the Champions League knockout phase, having bagged eight points from four matches so far.

