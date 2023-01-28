Lionel Messi, Neymar and Sergio Ramos turn up for charity gala set up by PSG teammate Presnel Kimpembe amid vice-captaincy controversy 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstars Lionel Messi, Neymar and Sergio Ramos turned up for the Strong3r charity campaign organized by defender Presnel Kimpembe. Apart from the trio, Marco Verratti was also present at the event.

The event was held just a few days after Kimpembe was involved in a controversy regarding the Parisian club's vice-captaincy. Kylian Mbappe was named the captain for the Parisians' Coup de France clash against Pays de Cassel on January 24. He scored five goals to help his team secure a 7-0 win against the sixth-tier French team.

Kimpembe took to social media shortly after the game to express his discontent at the incident. He claimed that PSG didn't make him aware that he had been removed from the club's vice-captaincy. The central defender's statement read (via GOAL):

"In the last few hours I have been able to hear and read a lot about myself, I therefore wish to make things clear in order to avoid continuing to spread false information in this regard. I was not made aware of this decision, this is completely false... That said, I will always respect the decisions of the club."

Christophe Galtier had to undertake the responsibility to clear the air about the situation. Galtier reportedly explained to Kimpembe that along with the defender, Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Ramos and Marco Verratti are also the vice-captains of the club. Marquinhos is the team's current captain.

However, it is interesting that neither Lionel Messi nor Neymar are on the list of the team's vice-captains. Messi's future in the French capital remains uncertain. The Argentine's current contract with the Ligue 1 side is set to run out at the end of the season.

Fabrizio Romano has previously reported that Messi has a verbal pact in place to extend his contract with the French club. Journalist Alfredo Martinez recently reported that the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner will stay at PSG until at least 2025.

Lionel Messi and Neymar have been in great form for PSG this season

Both Lionel Messi and Neymar have been firing on all cylinders for PSG so far this season. Messi has scored 13 goals and has provided 14 assists in 21 games for the Parisian club.

His Brazilian attacking partner, meanwhile, has scored 16 goals and has provided 15 assists in 24 games so far this campaign. Galtier's team are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 table, mainly due to Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe's combined performances.

The superstar attacking trio will need to be at their magnificent best if they are to beat Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash on February 14.

